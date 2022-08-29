SPORTS-Las Po Volleyball.jpg

The Las Positas College women's volleyball team recently welcomed a new coach: Jamie Hadeneldt.  (Photo courtesy of Las Positas College)

Las Positas College has served up an ace with the hiring of former UConn star Jamie Hadenfeldt as the Hawks new women’s volleyball coach.

Hadenfeldt will look to rebuild a Las Positas program that has been effectively dormant since the 2019 season, idling in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.