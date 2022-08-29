Las Positas College has served up an ace with the hiring of former UConn star Jamie Hadenfeldt as the Hawks new women’s volleyball coach.
Hadenfeldt will look to rebuild a Las Positas program that has been effectively dormant since the 2019 season, idling in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Hadenfeldt said on Aug. 17 before the first day of practice this season. “Everybody that I’ve met and worked with so far at Las Positas has been awesome; the community there is great.”
Hadenfeldt, a former three-sport standout at Benicia High, is well-connected in Bay Area volleyball circles as an assistant director at NorCal Volleyball in Livermore with 16 years of club coaching experience.
She was also a varsity assistant and JV head coach at Monte Vista High in the East Bay Athletic League last season, after coaching for 10 years at Benicia.
“She is a true great mind in the sport of volleyball,” Monte Vista varsity head coach Sara Dukes-Johnson said of Hadenfeldt. “She was interested in being involved in our program as a JV coach, and I jokingly called her the most overqualified JV coach in our area. The depth of her knowledge and the wealth of her experience in everything is a true asset to any program that she’s ever been a part of or is willing to be a part of.”
The Hawks open the 2022 nonconference season at home against Diablo Valley College on Aug. 31, and will begin play in the Coast-North Conference at College of San Mateo on Sept. 30.
This is a building-block season for Las Positas.
“I think just getting the program back up and rolling and getting that interest back out there, getting the word of mouth back out there, is the goal and the theme of this season,” said Hadenfeldt, who was hired only about two weeks ago. … “I’m really excited that on this shortened timeline we were able to make this season happen.”
Dukes-Johnson, who played at NCAA powerhouse Stanford, says Hadenfeldt will be a “huge asset” as the Hawks get back off the ground.
“She has great touch with all aspects of a program, like obviously coaching it, but it’s more than just coaching,” Dukes-Johnson said. “It’s about the development of players, getting players in there, making sure that she finds their strengths and their weaknesses; and pushing them all season, and then there’s the organization part of scheduling and things that are expected of a program director that goes beyond the scope of a coach. She has the capacity to excel at all of it.”
At UConn, from 2001-04, Hadenfeldt was thrilled to be in an environment where women’s sports were celebrated. The popular UConn women’s basketball team won three consecutive national titles when Hadenfeldt was attending the university and majoring in Molecular and Cell Biology.
Hadenfeldt did her part at UConn by thriving on the volleyball court, earning an All-Big East team selection, Team MVP, American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region, The Iron Husky Award, and Scholar Athlete honors.
“I chose (UConn) because they offered a lot of things,” Hadenfeldt said. “Their female sports really were center stage. We had numerous women’s sports at UConn that won national championships, so it was really a good balance of letting women’s sports take the spotlight as frequently as the men’s teams did. The culture was awesome. It was amazing to be a part of that.”
Her extensive club coaching background locally should serve her well at Las Positas.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good network of club players locally,” Hadenfeldt, a Danville resident, said of the big picture. “It’s just kind of finding those players where community college is a good fit for them.”
She can draw players from a wealth of high-quality volleyball talent in the region. The East Bay Athletic League, of course, is a NorCal power conference in girls sports.
“If we can start to filter some of them and get them headed toward Las Positas it would be a great thing,” Hadenfeldt said.