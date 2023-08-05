Stephanie Beasly, with Sandia National Laboratories, has been elected to head the Innovation Tri-Valley (ITV) Leadership Group’s executive board.
She succeeds Rick Shumway, CEO of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, who served two years as board chair.
Stephanie Beasly, with Sandia National Laboratories, has been elected to head the Innovation Tri-Valley (ITV) Leadership Group’s executive board.
She succeeds Rick Shumway, CEO of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, who served two years as board chair.
The ITV Leadership Group is a network of business and civic leaders working to improve the economic climate and quality of life in the Tri-Valley area.
Also elected to executive board positions were Dr. Dyrell Foster, president of Las Positas Community College, who will serve as vice chair; Elsie Quaite-Randall, deputy director of the Innovation and Partnerships Office at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, who will serve as board secretary; and Don Marek, senior vice president at Fremont Bank, who will continue to serve as treasurer.
Newly elected board members include Rich Hoyt, senior managing director at Newmark, Alex Mehran Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development, and Anthony Redondo, vice president of global operations at Blackhawk Network.
Beth McCormick of McCormick Consulting, Tim Sbranti, president of the Chabot Las Positas College District, John Sensiba, managing partner of Sensiba LLP, Sblend Sblendorio, attorney at Hoge Fenton, and Shumway, will continue to serve as board members.
