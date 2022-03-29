Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have determined that the ability of T cells and the human immune system to destroy cancer cells depends significantly on the matrix of molecules and proteins that make up an organ’s structural ‘scaffolding.’
In a paper published online in the journal “Biomaterials,” the researchers noted that T cells, a type of white blood cells critical to the body’s immune system, typically identify and destroy precancerous cells in healthy people. But for most types of breast cancer, the T cells fail to do their job.
In an effort to determine why, LLNL researchers looked at the interaction between cancer cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM) — the so-called “scaffolding” of the body’s organs — and found that proteins in the ECM can dramatically impact the immune system’s ability to destroy tumors.
“The surprising thing was finding the ability of the immune cell to kill a tumor depends on what (scaffolding proteins) the tumor is sitting on,” said Claire Robertson, THE LLNL mechanical engineer who led the research. “Depending on the ECM environment, the tumor cells were either completely susceptible and died off or they remained completely resistant to T cells.”
The discovery could lead to new ways to activate the human immune system to target cancer cells.
“The question is ‘what can we do to activate the immune system?’” Robertson said. “We’ve found a completely unique mechanism of immunosuppression, (which) means we have a whole new way of targeting cancer.”
Researchers cultured tumor and immune cells on nine different combinations of ECM proteins.
Most notably, the team found that in the presence of the Collagen IV protein, breast cancer cells were more likely to grow and were more resistant to T cells, while the T cells were more likely to die off.
“The T cells that were touching Collagen IV were just not doing their job,” Robertson said. “In fact, we found that any time Collagen IV was in the mix, the T cells were dying instead of the tumor cells, exactly what you don't want to happen if you have a tumor.”
Further research determined that Collagen IV turned off genes in the T cells related to the killing of harmful cells, while it caused the tumor cells to produce a type of cytokine, cell signaling proteins, that tells the T cells there is no tumor.
The team’s next step is to determine what drugs can target the interactions between Collagen IV and the tumor and T cells, with the goal of developing a way to activate the immune system in breast cancer patients. Ultimately, the research could be expanded to other forms of cancer.