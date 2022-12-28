Alameda County – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed hundreds of bills into law in 2022, many of them coming to fruition in the New Year. They range from abortion rights to hate crimes to climate change, workplace conditions and housing. There’s even one that makes jaywalking legal.
The following is a list of some of the new laws moving forward in 2023, including several authored by the Tri-Valley’s Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) and Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda).
LAWS INITIATED BY BAUER-KAHAN
AB 988 — Implemented 9-8-8, a phone number that will provide an alternative to 9-1-1 and deploy mental health professionals instead of police officers in situations involving mental health crises. The line went live in July.
AB 1666 — Safeguards anyone who aids, receives or provides abortions in California from civil penalties faced from other states.
AB 1242 — Protects abortion providers and their patients from criminalization and creates a path for California companies to keep personal data and messages private when served with warrants from other states.
AB 2571 — Bans dangerous advertisements and marketing of guns to children.
AB 2083 — This bill makes utility companies pay for the fires they cause by preventing them from passing the cost of legal settlements on to ratepayers.
AB 1287 — Eliminates the so-called “pink tax” by prohibiting different prices for goods based purely on what gender to whom they are marketed.
AB 2282 — This law brings parity to penalties for burning crosses, and using swastikas and nooses. All three hate symbols will be treated similarly. The noose previously had the lightest penalties and burning crosses the strongest.
AB 1907 — Extends the period that skilled nursing facilities without serious health violations must be inspected by the State Department of Public Health from every 24 months to every 30 months.
AB 2374 — Increases the fines for illegal dumping of commercial waste. A first conviction increases from $3,000 to $5,000; a second conviction from $6,000 to $10,000; and third and subsequent convictions from $10,000 to $20,000. The law also requires the court to order the offender to remove and pay for the cleanup.
AB 2805 — Enhances and refines California’s Regional Conservation Investment Strategies Program to ensure planning for land conservation and clean energy siting.
LAWS INITIATED
BY GLAZER
SB 794/SB 1439 — Disqualifies any elected officer of a local government agency from participating in a proceeding if the officer accepted and did not return contributions over $250 from involved parties within the previous 12 months and for 12 months after. The bill gives the officer two weeks to return contributions accepted after the proceeding if the officer did not knowingly accept or solicit the donation. It also requires a party seeking a license, permit or other entitlement before a local board or agency to disclose whether it has made a contribution of more than $250 to an officer on that board in the 12 months before the proceeding.
SB 1475 — This law allows for blood collection at a blood bank when a physician or surgeon is not physically present if the employee in charge is a registered nurse. The nurse can be physically present or available via telehealth.
Other Laws:
HEALTH CARE,
MENTAL HEALTH CARE, ABORTION
SB1338 — The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act allows judges, families, clinicians and first responders to refer individuals suffering from schizophrenia spectrum or psychotic disorders for treatment to outside institutions ahead of conservatorships.
AB 2223 — Helps to ensure pregnancy loss is not criminalized, prohibiting a person from being criminally or civilly liable for miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion or perinatal death because of causes that occurred in utero.
SB 523 — Requires health plans to cover certain over-the-counter birth control without cost sharing and prohibits employment-related discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.
SB 107 — Protects transgender children and their families if they flee to California from Alabama, Texas, Idaho or any other state criminalizing the parents for allowing them to receive gender-affirming care. If parents bring their transgender children to California, this law protects them from having their children taken away from them or from being criminally prosecuted for supporting their children’s access to healthcare.
CLIMATE CHANGE
SB 1020 — Creates clean electricity targets of 90% by 2035 and 95% by 2040 with the intent of advancing the state to 100% clean electricity retail sales by 2045.
CANNABIS
SB 1326 — Creates a process for California to enter into agreements with other states to allow cannabis transactions with entities outside of California.
HOUSING
AB 2097 — Prohibits minimum parking requirements for new housing, commercial and other developments located near transit to reduce vehicle emissions and promote denser, more affordable housing closer to people’s daily destinations.
SB 6 — Allows commercially zoned property to be utilized for residential use without requiring rezoning. To invoke the law, applicants must commit to paying wages for workers and to meet “skilled and trained workforce” requirements.
SB 2011 — This rule allows qualifying multifamily projects on commercially zoned land that pay prevailing wages for construction work and meet specified affordable housing targets.
HATE
AB 2022 — Removes the racist and sexist slur ‘squaw’ from all geographic features and place names in California.
AB 587 — Requires social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on their platforms, and report data on how they enforce them.
CRIME, COURT
SB 836 — Prohibits the disclosure of a person’s immigration status in open court in a criminal case by any party unless approved by the judge.
AB 301 — In an effort to address the online sale of stolen merchandise, this law requires high-volume third-party sellers to provide greater information to protect consumers, including contact and bank account information, and the seller’s address.
AB 2294 — This gives law enforcement the ability to keep suspects in organized retail theft behind bars even if the crime is a misdemeanor. The suspect in a crime such as shoplifting must have a theft conviction in the previous six months, or police have probable cause that the person is guilty of taking part in organized retail theft.
AB 1663 — Reforms California’s probate conservatorship system to help disabled and older people determine their own lives by getting the needed support to care for themselves and their finances.
AB 2147 — Police officers cannot stop a pedestrian from jaywalking if there is no danger of being hit by a car.
AB 44 — Passed in 2019 it makes it illegal on Jan. 1 to sell, offer for sale, display for sale, trade, or otherwise distribute for monetary or nonmonetary consideration any fur product. The law also makes it illegal to manufacture a fur product in California for sale.
SB 960 — Removes the provision that requires peace officers to be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident who has applied for citizenship. Peace officers must be legally authorized to work in the United States.
AB 1788 —Allows county and city officials to cite a hotel if an employee knew about sex trafficking activity on the premises and failed to inform law enforcement, the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or another appropriate victim service organization.
AB 1740 — Adds to what a recycler must record when paying someone who brings in a catalytic converter. The law requires the recycler to include the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed. A recycler also cannot purchase or receive a catalytic converter from someone who is not a commercial enterprise or the verifiable owner of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was taken.
ANIMALS
SB 879 —The Prohibiting Extraneous Testing (PET) Act prohibits toxicity testing on dogs and cats for pesticides, chemical substances and other products, which often does not advance scientific research in humans.
WORKPLACE
SB 1162 — Requires employers to make pay scale information available to employees and to include it in job postings.
AB 2183 — Allows farmworkers to vote in union elections by mail-in ballot and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, in addition to voting in person.
AB 1949 – This law says employers with five or more employees cannot deny employees up to five days of unpaid bereavement leave following a family member’s death.
AB 1041 — Adds “designated person” to the California Family Rights Act, which requires employers to allow workers up to 12 weeks to care for a family member. The list, which includes spouses, children, parents and siblings, now will include “designated person.” A designated person must be related by blood or be someone who has an association with the employee that is the equivalent to a family relationship.
SB 3 — This requires California employers with 25 or fewer employees to pay $15 an hour minimum wage. Some cities already pay more, including Berkeley and San Francisco at $16.99 an hour. California law already requires employers of 26 or more employees to pay $15 an hour. This new mandate now covers all employees.
SB 1044 — Says an employer cannot threaten adverse action against an employee who refuses to report to work, or leaves work, because the employee has a reasonable belief that the workplace or work site is unsafe.
AB 257 — The Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act creates a Fast Food Council with labor and management representatives to set minimum standards for workers, including for wages, health and safety conditions, security, the right to take time off from work, and protection from discrimination and harassment.
OTHER LAWS
AB 1909 — The OmniBike Bill requires drivers to change lanes whenever possible while passing a bicyclist. The previous rule required a 3-foot margin.
SB 972 — This law makes it easier for street vendors to obtain public health and other permits.
AB 1232 — Nonresident students enrolled in English as a second language courses at community colleges do not have to pay tuition.