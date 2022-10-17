SPORTS-WEST COAST BOYS UNDER-10.jpg
(Photo courtesy of West Coast Soccer)

Striker Julian Marron told his coach, “I saw where the goalie was, I thought I could just curve it in, so I did.” He was describing his third goal of the first half, quite an accomplishment against arguably the league’s strongest team, undefeated and leading the league.

True enough, the entire West Coast Under-10 boys team, Terremoto, new this year, came out firing on all cylinders in their matchup against Mustang, when, in the first minute of play, fullback Grayson Ryan lofted a beautiful long shot from many yards out, that Marron was also able to converge in upon, in a rare combination goal that set the early tone for a 1-0 Terremoto lead.