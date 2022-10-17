Striker Julian Marron told his coach, “I saw where the goalie was, I thought I could just curve it in, so I did.” He was describing his third goal of the first half, quite an accomplishment against arguably the league’s strongest team, undefeated and leading the league.
True enough, the entire West Coast Under-10 boys team, Terremoto, new this year, came out firing on all cylinders in their matchup against Mustang, when, in the first minute of play, fullback Grayson Ryan lofted a beautiful long shot from many yards out, that Marron was also able to converge in upon, in a rare combination goal that set the early tone for a 1-0 Terremoto lead.
Only eight minutes later, on a nice cross from central midfielder Joaquin Retuyan, Marron found the back of the net nicely again, to give the Team Terremoto fans another nice chance to cheer wildly.
Then, in the last minute of the first half, Julian took a throw-in from teammate Luke Achziger, turned on his defender, and quickly fired that curving shot that gave Terremoto a big 3-0 lead at the half, completing his fine first-half hat trick performance, and virtually cementing a good Terremoto victory. The strong and aggressive defensive line of Ryan, Gavin Su, and Luke Achziger particularly frustrated the league leaders for the entire game, allowing Julian, forward Tony Mendoza and the rest of the team to continue relentless offensive attack after relentless attack. In addition, Brayden Aycock was quick to thwart the onrushing Mustang forwards by charging out from his goalkeeper position, and in the second half racing up the left sideline with many nice crosses to cause the Mustang defense more problems, when lanky goalkeeper Liam Souza had come in to close out the goalkeeping in the second half.
Terremoto then took their lead to 4-0 in the second half on a beautiful long shot showing exceptionally good kicking form by Joaquin Retuyan, who had moved up quickly from just having made a fine defensive play, on a passing combination of Aycock to Marron to Retuyan that the team had actually practiced earlier in the week.
The game finished up at 4-1 in favor of Terremoto. The coach commented, “It really came together for these boys today, who really came to play with better passing and communication, and this effort really showed their resolve to win tough games against the toughest opponents out there.”
Indeed, the day before, on Saturday Terremoto had hosted the Clovis Crossfire in a round one State Cup matchup, where, again, the team had come out firing on all cylinders, scoring 6 goals in the first half on the way to an 8-2 victory. With this win, the team took first place in its round one group. Again, the speedy Julian Marron scored no less than three goals, with bustling forward Mason Fehlmann adding two, Grayson Layog with two, tricky forward Andros Azer one, and Nick Brown providing at least one solid assist.
The team travels to Concord next in this season dedicated to Tony’s father, Miguel Mendoza, who shockingly passed away tragically earlier this year. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Tony and the family, to be seen at gofund.me/6004df70. Any help for the family is truly appreciated at this tough time.