Caleb Theodore, far left, is the new women’s basketball coach at Las Positas College. (Photo courtesy of Las Positas College)

New Las Positas College women’s basketball coach Caleb Theodore describes being hired as a college head coach for the first time as a “blessing, 100 percent.”

The enthusiastic Theodore comes to the Hawks after enjoying a highly successful season as first assistant coach for the Cal State East Bay women’s team, which advanced to the NCAA Division II West Region Final, had a 24-3 overall mark and won the CCAA Tournament title. The Pioneers were 15-1 in conference play.