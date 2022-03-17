LIVERMORE — A newly published history traces the early years of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from failed nuclear tests that nearly led to the Laboratory’s demise to a series of brilliant inventions that opened the door to the modern nuclear arsenal.
The developments took place during some of the most dangerous moments of the Cold War, reflecting both the domestic “red scares” of the McCarthy era and genuine military confrontations in places like Berlin and Cuba.
By the 1960s, according to the author, LLNL physicist Thomas Ramos, technological advances at the Laboratory had helped the U.S. field a virtually invulnerable nuclear deterrent in the form of submarines that carried nuclear-tipped missiles.
Difficult to find and protected by the oceans, these gave a young President John Kennedy confidence in dealing with an increasingly aggressive Soviet Union, knowing that his armed forces could survive and respond to any surprise attack.
Ramos’s history, From Berkeley to Berlin: How the Rad Lab Helped Avert Nuclear War, identifies key individuals who worked to create the Laboratory following World War II, at a time when fierce national debate raged over whether the U.S. needed thermonuclear weapons to ensure its security.
Ramos wrote the book as a sequel to a series of classified briefings that he developed nearly a decade ago on the technical history of the Laboratory’s nuclear weapons program.
The briefings could be attended only inside the Laboratory by those with security clearances. They were well received, and senior managers urged Ramos to follow them up by writing the book.
In an interview, he described a shift of focus from the technical briefings to the broader history. The briefings traced the relationship of inventions and technologies to one another, while the book highlighted connections between people and the factors that determined their influence.
Alarm in the West
The basic story of the Laboratory’s creation is widely known from many historical accounts of the period.
After Los Alamos developed the world’s first atom bombs, bringing Word War II to a rapid close in the Pacific, the Soviet Union alarmed the West by developing and testing its own.
Fear of Soviet advances motivated many in the U.S. to demand an all-out program to develop the “Super” – the far more powerful thermonuclear weapons that they hoped would intimidate otherwise aggressive Soviet leaders.
Advocates, including physicists Ernest Lawrence and Edward Teller, pushed for a second U.S. nuclear weapons laboratory to spur the thermonuclear weapons progress. After intense debate, a nationwide search sited it at the abandoned Naval Air Training Station east of Livermore.
Charged with developing new ideas to accelerate progress toward the Super, LLNL (then called the University of California Radiation Laboratory, Livermore) opened its gates on a 112-degree day in the late summer of 1952.
As it turned out, the Livermore “Rad Lab,” as it was called, offered only technical support to Los Alamos, as the New Mexico laboratory developed and demonstrated a viable concept in the Ivy Mike experiment two months after the Livermore Laboratory was established.
Subsequent progress was so secret that misinformed news media sometimes credited the Rad Lab for Los Alamos successes, adding resentment to the inevitable rivalry that developed between the two laboratories.
More substantive than superficial irritations, the Livermore Laboratory’s first 3 nuclear tests were duds, based on design concepts put forward by Edward Teller, following ideas suggested by another great physicist, Enrico Fermi.
Powerful Los Alamos supporters seized on the failures to demand that the new laboratory be shut down. If the Super is so important, they argued, it didn’t make sense to divert national resources to an unproven facility that wasn’t performing well.
McCarthy Era
The failures occurred in 1953-1954, in the midst of the McCarthy Era’s harsh accusations about the threats posed by communism and the adequacy of the U.S. response to those threats.
Events like the Rosenberg spy trials and Oppenheimer security hearing accentuated the divisions and the sense of national peril.
Personalities were involved as well. Teller had infuriated many in the scientific community through his televised testimony in the Oppenheimer hearings.
Ramos calls 1954 a “low point” for the Livermore Rad Lab and a “golden age” for Los Alamos, which was making good progress in developing large thermonuclear bombs.
In the next several years, however, several young Livermore physicists invented concepts that reversed the Laboratory’s fortunes and changed the nature of the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal.
The physicists included Johnny Foster, Harold Brown, Herb York and Michael May, all destined to take positions of national prominence after serving as Laboratory director.
Details of their inventions remain classified, but Ramos portrays them as brilliant and far-reaching, leading to smaller, lighter warheads and bombs.
Monster hydrogen bomb
At the time, the mainstay of the U.S. strategic arsenal was a monster hydrogen bomb weighing 23 tons, so heavy that a huge Strategic Air Command bomber could only carry one.
The Rad Lab’s invention of lighter but still powerful nuclear explosives made a number of weapons systems practical, notably nuclear-tipped Polaris missiles small enough to be carried by submarines.
Protected by the oceans, the first Polaris submarines went to sea in 1960, armed with Livermore warheads and virtually invulnerable to the kind of surprise attack that that some analysts feared might target the publicly known U.S. strategic bomber bases.
In Ramos’s view, having such a secure, hidden deterrent gave a young President Kennedy the confidence to stand up to Soviet aggressiveness over Berlin and other geopolitical hotspots.
In a reference linked to the current crisis in Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mike May, one of the physicists whose inventions reversed the young Rad Lab’s fortunes in the 1950s, said in an email that he thinks Ramos’s history reestablishes a vital lesson about the importance of having a secure nuclear deterrent.
It “emphasizes the connection between having systems like Polaris that can survive a nuclear attack, and the U.S. ability to take a firm stand against the Soviet Union’s nuclear threats,” he wrote.
“The firm U.S. stands against the nuclear threats of the time helped usher in a long period of peace. I’m grateful to Tom for bringing up that experience. It is again relevant today.”
May became director of the Laboratory in the late 1960s and a major figure in arms control subsequently. Today he is a senior fellow at the Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford.
Surprise
One surprise in his research, Ramos said, was the discovery that analysts from RAND Corp., the Southern California think tank, worked alongside design physicists at the Livermore Rad Lab.
The most famous of the analysts and perhaps the most influential was Herman Kahn, who later founded the Hudson Institute. Kahn’s willingness to “think about the unthinkable” – nuclear war -- was satirized in the Stanley Kubrick movie, Dr. Strangelove.
Satire aside, Ramos believes that RAND analysts helped move the nation toward a “counterforce” policy in which nuclear strikes would be aimed at military targets instead of at population centers.
RAND war-gaming exercises in the 1950s suggested that Strategic Air Command bombers might be disabled by a Soviet first strike, all but eliminating the U.S. ability to retaliate after an attack.
The assumption was that if American analysts could reach that conclusion, so could Soviet analysts. RAND staff working with Rad Lab weapons designers argued that smaller, lighter nuclear weapons could and should be developed for greater security.
By 1960, the first U.S. submarine put to sea carrying the smaller, lighter Livermore warheads, a virtually invulnerable deterrent that helped to give President John F. Kennedy the confidence to stand up to the Soviet Union, whose far superior conventional forces surrounded Berlin.
“Just as Los Alamos was a gathering of great minds in the 1940s,” Ramos said, “Livermore became a gathering of intellectuals in the 1950s. These were smart people, very, very smart people, not only physicists but political scientists….
“The product of Livermore was a national strategy that (President) Kennedy accepted and carried us through the whole Cold War.”