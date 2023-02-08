Alameda County – Gov. Gavin Newsom last week allocated nearly $142 million in funding to the Valley Rail Program to complete projects that include platform extensions at the Pleasanton, Livermore and Vasco Road stations to accommodate 10-car Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains.
According to the governor’s office, funding for the line that runs from Santa Clara County through the Tri-Valley to San Joaquin County was part of $2.5 billion awarded to 16 public projects statewide to expand transit and passenger rail service and reduce planet-warming pollution. While similar in purpose and name, the Valley Rail Program is a different project from the Valley Link rail project, which also plans to run commuter trains through the Altamont Pass.
“The projects funded represent critical transportation and will provide alternatives to driving with access to a modernized, public transit system,” Newsom said in a statement.
Stacey Mortensen, executive director of the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC) and the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA), which operates the ACE service, said the funding will “help fill funding gaps created by the nationwide supply chain and cost escalation environment.
“We would like to thank the administration for its continued support of passenger rail,” Mortensen added. “It is our mission to deliver on these projects to bring increased sustainable transportation to the San Joaquin Valley and our neighboring regions.”
The $1.6 billion Valley Rail project aims to improve passenger rail service between the Central Valley, Bay Area and Sacramento regions. ACE currently runs four morning westbound trains and four evening eastbound trains from Stockton on the east through the Tri-Valley and Fremont to San Jose.
Trains have one or two locomotives and up to eight coaches. About 8,900 passengers use the line each weekday; additional train cars will allow for increased ridership.
Funding will also be used to build a longer platform at the Lathrop/Manteca station, and to complete new stations in Natomas, Elk Grove, North Natomas, Manteca, Modesto, Ceres and Madera.
In addition, money will go toward Valley Rail’s Stockton Diamond Grade Separation project, where two busy rail lines south of Stockton will be separated by an overpass that elevates one track.
The money comes from the Transit and Intercity Passenger Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) to fund passenger rail throughout the state. So far, Valley Rail has received more than $1 billion in funding from TIRCP and other state legislation.
“SJJPA and SJRRC are receiving supplemental funding to bring the most critical project components of the Valley Rail Project to fully funded status, maintaining significant federal discretionary funding committed to the project and providing the opportunity to leverage additional federal funds,” the governor’s office said.
The governor also awarded $250 million to the Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Program (TCCCP), BART’s plan to operate 10-car trains and 30 trains per hour each direction through the Transbay Tunnel from San Francisco to Oakland by 2030. Currently, 23 trains run through the tube each hour.
The multi-billion-dollar project includes a new train control system, 306 additional new rail cars, new rail cars, new traction power substations to provide power to the tracks and a new rail car storage yard.
“Increasing the frequency of trains and enhancing reliability are the types of capital improvements we need to attract riders back to BART,” BART Board President Janice Li said in a statement. “We’re very grateful for the funding provided by the state, our partners in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Core Capacity Program is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6.8 million metric tons over 50 years.”
Other projects receiving funding last week included $375 million for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension project to bring BART service to downtown San Jose and Santa Clara; and $367 million for the Peninsula Corridor Electrification project to electrify Caltrain rail service and to acquire new trains to improve service between San Francisco and San Jose.
Funding also was awarded to projects in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Bernardino and Sonoma counties.
“These historic investments in transit and intercity rail projects will help get these transformative projects over the finish line and into operation so the people of California can enjoy more of the mobility, safety, environmental and equity benefits that come with riding transit,” California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said.
More funding is expected to be allocated for projects in April.