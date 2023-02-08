Newsom

Alameda County – Gov. Gavin Newsom last week allocated nearly $142 million in funding to the Valley Rail Program to complete projects that include platform extensions at the Pleasanton, Livermore and Vasco Road stations to accommodate 10-car Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains.

According to the governor’s office, funding for the line that runs from Santa Clara County through the Tri-Valley to San Joaquin County was part of $2.5 billion awarded to 16 public projects statewide to expand transit and passenger rail service and reduce planet-warming pollution. While similar in purpose and name, the Valley Rail Program is a different project from the Valley Link rail project, which also plans to run commuter trains through the Altamont Pass.