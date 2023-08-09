REGIONAL — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have reportedly duplicated last December’s historic experiment in which the huge National Ignition Facility laser ignited a small capsule of fusion fuel, generating 50% more energy in the ensuing explosion than was needed to trigger it.
The latest experiment took place July 30 and is presently being analyzed so that detailed results can be presented at future scientific conferences and published in journals, a Laboratory spokesperson said.
The Laboratory declined to give details about the July 30 experiment beyond acknowledging its date, the fact that it had demonstrated the key process known as ignition and that it had generated more energy than did last December’s experiment.
Ignition in the fusion energy context refers to creation of a hot zone in the core of a compressed fusion fuel target that then ignites the fuel around it, leading to a sudden, explosive release of thermonuclear energy.
There is intense international interest in the NIF research because research teams from around the world have been trying since the 1950s to harness nuclear fusion for energy purposes.
That includes the so-called “inertial fusion” approach centered at LLNL and the more traditional “magnetic confinement” approach now centered at a project in southern France.
As this week’s rush of news articles shows, interest has been intensified even by the sparse information available following the July 30 experiment.
The December NIF experiment was historic in the sense that it was the first anywhere to achieve energy “gain” – to generate more energy than was required to trigger the fusion reactions.
Almost immediately, word of the achievement spread to an excited fusion research community and to the news media, leading to a deluge of publicity even before the U.S. Department of Energy held a press conference with senior Washington officials, as well as with LLNL managers and research leaders.
As a result, fusion energy enthusiasts began speculating that fusion-based power plants might soon be available for commercial energy purposes.
The scientists responsible for the NIF research were generally more cautious, however. In various briefings and interviews, they noted that NIF is not aimed at commercial energy and lacks many of the characteristics that a hypothetical power plan is likely to require.
NIF is a defense project, a major component of LLNL’s responsibilities under the U.S. Stockpile Stewardship Program for ensuring the safety and reliability of American nuclear weapons in the absence of full-scale nuclear testing.
NIF serves as a platform for carefully designed, high value experiments that may take place at intervals of days or even weeks using individually crafted targets.
By contrast, a hypothetical laser-based power plant would likely make use of the energy generated by a steady stream of small fusion explosions, several per second, around the clock.
For the sake of economical operation, targets filled with fusion fuel would need to be mass produced and inexpensive, and the laser would need to be extremely powerful, reliable, precise and capable of firing rapidly.
The necessary technologies may turn out to be feasible, but developing them will not be simple and in any case, that is not NIF’s goal.
LLNL director Budil and others have insisted that while they are optimistic that fusion will eventually be harnessed, actual power plants are likely some decades in the future.
As for the details of the July 30 experiment, the Laboratory plans to release them in a manner consistent with the usual scientific process, according to a Laboratory spokesperson. That means careful analysis over a period of weeks and months followed by presentations to professional conferences and publication of technical articles in scientific journals.
In the excitement of last December’s experimental results, that time-honored process was impossible to follow as news media rushed to publication with stories picked up from unidentified sources and from other news media.
Now, however, the Laboratory intends to return to the tradition of asking its scientists to present their findings first to an audience of peers, allowing the news media to pick up the story afterwards.