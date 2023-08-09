LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

REGIONAL — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have reportedly duplicated last December’s historic experiment in which the huge National Ignition Facility laser ignited a small capsule of fusion fuel, generating 50% more energy in the ensuing explosion than was needed to trigger it.

The latest experiment took place July 30 and is presently being analyzed so that detailed results can be presented at future scientific conferences and published in journals, a Laboratory spokesperson said.