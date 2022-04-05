Alameda County will sponsor the 2022 Niles Canyon Stroll & Roll for hikers and bicyclists, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 1.
Niles Canyon Road, a winding, two-lane portion of State Route 84, will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 4:30 a.m., with bicyclists allowed access to the 6.4-mile roadway beginning at 7 a.m. Pedestrians will be allowed access to the roadway at 8 a.m., after which, bicyclists must observe a 10-mph speed limit.
The Niles Canyon Stroll & Roll is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Free parking will be provided at either end of the route - in Fremont, at the Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, 2100 Isherwood Way; and in Sunol, at the San Francisco Public Utilities lot at Niles Canyon Road and Pleasanton-Sunol Road.
The Food Truck Mafia will also have food trucks at both entrances to the Stroll & Roll, and the county will provide restrooms and water along the route. However, the Niles Canyon Railway will not be operating during the event.
The first Niles Canyon Stroll & Roll was held in 2015 to create interest in the county’s proposed Niles Canyon Trail Project. Now in the design phase, the project would provide a paved, 10-foor-wide path for bicyclists, pedestrians, and equestrians paralleling the scenic roadway.
When completed, the Niles Canyon Trail would also connect with the Alameda Creek Trail and the 500-mile San Francisco Bay Trail.