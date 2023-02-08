Alameda County – Low-income residents suffering from respiratory issues may breathe a little easier knowing that the Tri-Valley Air Quality Climate Alliance (TVAQCA) will expand its low-income box fan air cleaner program this year.
Begun in May 2022, the program distributes free TVAQCA-built filtration units – box fans fitted with MERV 13 filters – as affordable alternatives to off-the-shelf air purifiers for patients referred by alliance partners Axis Community Health, Senior Support and CityServe.
“What motivated (the box-fan program) was just feeling that we need to prepare for the next big wildfire,” said TVAQCA Director of Operations Terry Chang. “When we experienced the ones in 2018, 2019, 2020, it seemed horrendous. And on top of that, we were just coming out of COVID, so indoor air quality was on everybody’s mind.”
Funding from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), through the James Cary Smith Community Grant Program, made the air-cleaner program possible. The grant program aims to improve air quality in the Bay Area, especially in environmental justice communities.
Chang said the program has distributed 90 units so far and has parts for another 50 units for their college-intern team to build.
Founded in 2020, TVAQCA focuses on understanding air-quality issues in the Tri-Valley and engaging with the community to identify solutions for those problems.
This year, the nonprofit organizations also partnered with Partners for Change in the box-fan program. This Tri-Valley nonprofit focuses on equipping people to improve their own economic situations.
“We’re hoping to bring the parts to the community and build it with them, so this is not only an outreach effort, but really empowering people to respond to climate disruption,” said Chang.
While not as effective as a HEPA-level air cleaner, the California Air Resources Board does recommend running the do-it-yourself box-fan setup during wildfires if commercial air cleaners are unavailable.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, MERV 13 filters will remove up to 85% of particles between one and three microns in size. Particles of wildfire smoke tend to be 2.5 microns or smaller.
“There’s a lot of other indoor pollutants that this filter can help with as well,” said Chang. “Anyone who has asthma (or) respiratory issues can benefit from having it on, even if it’s not a wildfire event.”
Other TVAQCA engagement efforts this year will center on federal funding made available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Signed into law last August, the IRA promises some $43 billion for consumer incentives, making household-level climate solutions – such as rooftop solar, home batteries, electric vehicles, heat pumps and induction stoves – more affordable.
That money, however, must trickle down through state and city governments before reaching consumers, said TVAQCA Treasurer Van Rainey.
“We haven’t seen what that result will be because, basically, everybody’s trying to figure it out, but say by the middle of the second quarter, we should have a really good handle on what people can do to take advantage of the IRA,” he continued.
The TVAQCA team will work with cities to “sort through the myriads of incentives and rebates that are coming our way and hopefully, find a way to make it more readable or accessible to the regular citizen,” said Chang.
Residents can learn more about TVAQCA activities on their website at tvaqca.org.