LOGO - Tri-Valley Air Quality Climate Alliance TVAQCA.png

Alameda County – Low-income residents suffering from respiratory issues may breathe a little easier knowing that the Tri-Valley Air Quality Climate Alliance (TVAQCA) will expand its low-income box fan air cleaner program this year.

Begun in May 2022, the program distributes free TVAQCA-built filtration units – box fans fitted with MERV 13 filters – as affordable alternatives to off-the-shelf air purifiers for patients referred by alliance partners Axis Community Health, Senior Support and CityServe.