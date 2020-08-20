Politics

With the nomination period now at close, Alameda County showed a robust turnout of candidates for the Nov. 3 election. The following is a list of who’s running for seats at federal, state and county levels, along with those vying for positions within local cities, school districts and special districts. Those listed as Not on Ballot are incumbents for new districts or areas.

* (I) indicates Incumbent

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 15

Alison Hayden

Eric Swalwell (I)

SENATE DISTRICT 7

Steve Glazer (I)

Julie Mobley

ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 16

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (I)

Joseph A. Rubay

SUPERVISORIAL DISTRICT 1

Vinnie Bacon

David Haubert

SUPERIOR COURT

Elena Condes

Mark Fickes

LIVERMORE

Mayor

Mony Nop

Bob Woerner

District 3

Peter Patterson

Brittni Kiick

District 4

Robert Carling

PLEASANTON 

Mayor

Karla Brown

Druthi Ghanta

Monith Ilavarasan

Jerry Pentin

Tom Turpel

Council

Nancy Allen

Valerie Arkin

Jack Balch

Randy Brown

Jarod Buna

Zarina Kiziloglu

Chiman Lee

DUBLIN

Mayor

Arun Goel

Melissa Hernandez

Regina Pangelinan

Council

Shawn Costello

Lucrecia Deleon

Razi Hasni

Sherry Hu

Michael Mccorriston

Sri Muppidi

Dawn Plants

Kashef Qaadri

Samir Qureshi

CHABOT-LAS POSITAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT

Area 1

Robert Carlson

Luis Reynoso

Area 4

Maria L. Heredia (I)

- Not on Ballot

Area 5

Tim Sbranti (I)

- Not on Ballot

Area 7

Edralin "Ed" J Maduli (I)

- Not on Ballot

LIVERMORE VALLEY JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Yanira Guzmán

Kandiss Hewing

Charles "Chuck" Rogge (I)

Asa Strout

Kristie Wang

Chris Wenzel (I)

PLEASANTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Mary Jo Carreon

Steve Maher (I)

Kelly Mokashi

Chong Wang

Jamie Yee (I)

DUBLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Area 1

Dawn Nwamuo

Kristin Pelham

Area 3

Catherine Kuo (I)

- Not on Ballot

Area 4

Gabi Blackman (I)

Michael Utsumi

BART DISTRICT 5

Steven Dunbar

John McPartland (I)

Mike Wallace

EAST BAY REGIONAL PARK DISTRICT

Ward 1

Elizabeth Echols (I)

Norman La Force

Ward 2

Dee Rosario (I)

- Not on Ballot

Ward 4

Ellen M. Corbett (I)

- Not on Ballot

LIVERMORE AREA RECREATION & PARK DISTRICT

James E. Boswell

Jan Palajac (I)

Mike Ralph

Stacey A. Swanson

Richard Tarbell