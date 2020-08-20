With the nomination period now at close, Alameda County showed a robust turnout of candidates for the Nov. 3 election. The following is a list of who’s running for seats at federal, state and county levels, along with those vying for positions within local cities, school districts and special districts. Those listed as Not on Ballot are incumbents for new districts or areas.
* (I) indicates Incumbent
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 15
Alison Hayden
Eric Swalwell (I)
SENATE DISTRICT 7
Steve Glazer (I)
Julie Mobley
ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 16
Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (I)
Joseph A. Rubay
SUPERVISORIAL DISTRICT 1
Vinnie Bacon
David Haubert
SUPERIOR COURT
Elena Condes
Mark Fickes
LIVERMORE
Mayor
Mony Nop
Bob Woerner
District 3
Peter Patterson
Brittni Kiick
District 4
Robert Carling
PLEASANTON
Mayor
Karla Brown
Druthi Ghanta
Monith Ilavarasan
Jerry Pentin
Tom Turpel
Council
Nancy Allen
Valerie Arkin
Jack Balch
Randy Brown
Jarod Buna
Zarina Kiziloglu
Chiman Lee
DUBLIN
Mayor
Arun Goel
Melissa Hernandez
Regina Pangelinan
Council
Shawn Costello
Lucrecia Deleon
Razi Hasni
Sherry Hu
Michael Mccorriston
Sri Muppidi
Dawn Plants
Kashef Qaadri
Samir Qureshi
CHABOT-LAS POSITAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT
Area 1
Robert Carlson
Luis Reynoso
Area 4
Maria L. Heredia (I)
- Not on Ballot
Area 5
Tim Sbranti (I)
- Not on Ballot
Area 7
Edralin "Ed" J Maduli (I)
- Not on Ballot
LIVERMORE VALLEY JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Yanira Guzmán
Kandiss Hewing
Charles "Chuck" Rogge (I)
Asa Strout
Kristie Wang
Chris Wenzel (I)
PLEASANTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Mary Jo Carreon
Steve Maher (I)
Kelly Mokashi
Chong Wang
Jamie Yee (I)
DUBLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Area 1
Dawn Nwamuo
Kristin Pelham
Area 3
Catherine Kuo (I)
- Not on Ballot
Area 4
Gabi Blackman (I)
Michael Utsumi
BART DISTRICT 5
Steven Dunbar
John McPartland (I)
Mike Wallace
EAST BAY REGIONAL PARK DISTRICT
Ward 1
Elizabeth Echols (I)
Norman La Force
Ward 2
Dee Rosario (I)
- Not on Ballot
Ward 4
Ellen M. Corbett (I)
- Not on Ballot
LIVERMORE AREA RECREATION & PARK DISTRICT
James E. Boswell
Jan Palajac (I)
Mike Ralph
Stacey A. Swanson
Richard Tarbell