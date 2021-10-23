Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley, who has fought to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits locally and throughout the state, congratulated Gov. Gavin Newson last week for signing into law Senate Bill 215, which allows victims to track the progress on their cases.
“Sexual assault survivors should have the right to know whether their evidence kits have been tested,” O’Malley said. “After bravely undergoing an exam after an assault, this law will provide survivors with the ability to track the kit and the peace of mind to ensure that law enforcement is doing their statutory duty to analyze the evidence in a timely manner.”
SB 215, which passed the California Senate 40-0 and the Assembly 77-0, requires the state to establish an online process by July 2022 that allows survivors to track and receive private updates regarding the status of their sexual assault kits
O’Malley, who has served as Alameda County district attorney since 2009, said survivors often assume their sexual assault evidence kits are being tested, but that’s not always the case, even though California law requires law enforcement agencies to submit the evidence kits to a state crime laboratory within 20 days, and requires the labs to complete the testing within 120 days of receiving them.
When O’Malley began focusing attention on untested sexual assault kits in 2013, there was a backlog of nearly 1,900 kits, according to the district attorney’s office. Although the office said last week that there are currently no untested kits in Alameda County sexual assault cases, backlogs continue to exist in other jurisdictions.