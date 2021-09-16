Alameda County — The organizations responsible for providing emergency ambulance service in Alameda County all appear to agree on one thing — emergency medical service (EMS) response times in the county are increasing.
There is less agreement, however, about why the county is experiencing an increase of 60 seconds on average to wait for first responders to arrive.
Alameda County Emergency Medical Services Agency (ALCO EMS) plans, implements, evaluates and regulates local EMS systems. In July 2019, ALCO EMS signed a five-year contract with Falck Northern California to provide ambulance service for the portions of the county under its jurisdiction.
“The EMS Agency has noticed a concerning recent trend in increased response times, although the county’s ambulance provider — Falck Northern California — continues to meet response-time standards in all deployment zones and subzones,” said an ALCO EMS spokesperson.
Jeff Lucia, director of marketing and communications at Falck USA, concurred with the ALCO EMS observations
“We’ve seen a slow increase in tandem with an increase in wall times, the time that paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMT) must wait at hospitals before patients are assigned to a bed,” he said. “Over the past three months, average response times countywide have gone up by approximately 60 seconds. This also impacts first-responder fire departments, whose personnel must wait longer for ambulances after stabilizing patients.”
According to Lucia, the reason behind the increase is twofold. Ambulance wait times for patient turnover at hospitals have increased by approximately 12 minutes as hospitals struggle to fill nursing shifts. In addition, Falck’s Alameda County operation is, Lucia said, struggling with the same labor shortage that is impacting hospitals in the county.
However, Leon Savino, president of NAGE EMS Local 510, the union that represents EMS workers, asserts that the degradation of response times is a problem that has been developing over a number of years, including time before Falck took over the county’s contract for ambulance service.
“The problem facing the community is ambulance response time,” Savino said. “What’s causing it is a backup of ambulances being delayed at hospitals trying to transfer patient care. I’m of the mindset that this problem has been going on for far too long. The number one way to combat this problem would be to staff more ambulances. A lot of companies will say, ‘We don’t care about money. All we care about is patient care.’ If that was indeed true, they would be doing anything they could to combat the problem of delayed ambulances responding to 9-1-1 calls. That again, is by upstaffing ambulances — putting more ambulances on the road.”
Savino continued by saying that an increase in ambulance crews would not resolve delays encountered while transferring patients to a hospital. But it would make more resources available to respond to emergency incidents and ensure that a resident experiencing a medical emergency would receive help more quickly.
ALCO EMS also said that the response time problem cannot be entirely blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some causes are not pandemic related,” said an ALCO EMS spokesperson. “For instance, recent staffing changes have raised concerns that Falck’s local leadership is unfamiliar with the Alameda County EMS system and is consequently making inefficient operational decisions. The EMS Agency is working closely with Falck to address and ameliorate the many causes of the trend in increased response times.”
Lucia said Falck is engaged in an aggressive recruiting effort. Among other actions, the company will offer double time or other incentive pay to fill open shifts. They are also conducting a new-hire academy every month and offering a $7,500 signing bonus for paramedics.
Savino countered that competing agencies in the area are offering $10,000 signing bonuses paid out after 12 months, compared to the Falck’s $7,500 paid out after 18 months.
“Our collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is geared for longevity,” Savino said. “For somebody that’s going to come work for several years as a paramedic or EMT, our CBA is better than surrounding counties. However, there is a very high turnover rate in this industry. You get these young paramedics planning on going into fire or planning on becoming an RN. They know they’re only going to be there for a couple of years. They see another county offering $10,000 in one year — they’re not going to care about the CBA in Alameda County being better.”
The ALCO EMS service area is split into three deployment zones: North, South and East. The East zone includes the three cities of the Tri-Valley. Each deployment zone is further split into urban, suburban and rural subzones.
Emergency response goals are based on the severity of the call and the subzone in which an emergency occurs. Response times, according to ALCO EMS, are based on clinical standards and outcome analysis; they are approved annually by the California Emergency Medical Services Authority. Response time goals can vary widely in the county, ranging from 10 minutes for a priority one medical call in an urban area to 60 minutes for a 5150 call — code for an individual experiencing a mental health issue — in a rural area. Falck must respond with the established timeframes for 90% of its calls for service or face financial penalties.
“Falck is committed to providing the residents of Alameda County with the rapid, high quality and compassionate care that everyone deserves in a medical emergency,” Lucia said. “Residents who dial 9-1-1 will receive a first response from fire paramedics, who can stabilize the patient until the ambulance arrives. We continue to search for solutions to the increase in response times, and we're working closely with hospitals and Alameda County officials on the cause, especially hospital delays that keep ambulances out of service and unable to respond to emergencies.”