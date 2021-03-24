Which COVID-19 vaccine is the best? The one you can get the soonest, according to a statement issued last week by Bay Area health officials.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for three COVID-19 vaccines, including two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, and a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
All three vaccine are considered safe and have been shown to be effective at preventing symptomatic illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to local health officials, including Dr. Nicholas Moss of Alameda County.
They added that, despite much public debate, it is difficult to compare the vaccines because they “have not been studied in head-to-head comparisons.”
"What we can say with certainty is that all three vaccines provide levels of protection that are comparable to some of the best vaccines we have for other serious infectious diseases for which we routinely vaccinate people,” according to the statement. “With COVID-19 continuing to circulate as we work toward community immunity, our collective medical advice is this: the best vaccine is the one you can get the soonest.”
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for those 16 and older.
The joint statement was issued by health officers representing Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley.