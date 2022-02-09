Alameda County — Five months after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to protect the 3,100-acre Tesla Park site near Livermore from use as an off-highway vehicle park, Native Americans and other organizations are still pressing state officials to keep the land from being overrun by vehicles, parking lots and campsites.
Although the legislature has not yet allocated the designated $1 million to the State Department of Parks and Recreation to begin planning for Tesla Park’s design, organizations are asking for a role in the process, requesting that the land be declared a cultural and natural reserve, free from paved roads, cars and trailers — in addition to off highway vehicles (OHV).
“We want to protect it forever,” said Katherine Perez, a tribal chairperson for the Northern Valley Yokuts, Bay Miwok and Ohlone tribes. “We don't want people to go up there unsupervised or unguided. They need to include us in evaluating the cultural resources that concern us.”
Perez, who serves as president of the San Joaquin County-based Nototomne Cultural Preservation, which works to preserve Native American ancestral areas, wrote to state Parks and Recreation Director Armando Quintero and California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot on Jan. 18. In her letter, she said she was grateful the state has protected Tesla Park from off-highway vehicle use through last year’s SB155 but cautioned that “there is more work to do to ensure that the extraordinary natural and cultural resources that are part of the Tesla parkland are properly protected.”
Perez is asking officials to designate the land a reserve under Public Resources Code 5019.65, which seeks to preserve ecological, faunal, geological and scenic features, and historic, prehistoric and archeological aspects of an area, including locations of spiritual significance to Native Americans.
“For us as Native Americans, it is essential that not only the specific footprint of our sacred sites and archeological features be preserved, but also the entire native landscape, which holds these Native American treasures,” Perez wrote. “The vistas, native plants, wildlife and solitude of the surrounding land are central to the power of Tesla's Native American cultural sites.
“Because the natural and cultural resources extend throughout the 3,100 acres of the parkland … and because the natural resource landscape is an integral part of the cultural landscape, classifying the Tesla parkland as a reserve is the only way to ensure its cultural resources and natural resources are properly protected in perpetuity,” Perez concluded.
Following decades of community efforts to prevent the state from turning the park over for OHV use, Newsom signed a budget bill in September that kept the parkland under state parks and recreation jurisdiction but made it independent of the Carnegie Vehicular Recreation Area (CVRA). The CVRA is a state park designation that provides off-road opportunities in parts of Alameda County. The bill gave $29.8 million to the Off-Highway Motorized Vehicle Trust Fund to find land elsewhere.
The bill replaced a measure by Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, who along with Tri-Valley Sen. Steve Glazer, had worked with residents for years to protect the park.
“It’s an absolute wonderful victory for the natural environment to protect this unique area from the harm that off highway motor vehicle recreation would wreak on the land,” said Dick Schneider, a member of Friends of Tesla Park.
But for some happy with that outcome, there is still concern about other types of vehicles. The East Bay California Native Plant Society (CNPS) said the law does not mention other non-OHV forms of motorized recreation, including cars, campers and motorcycles.
Beth Wurzburg, who serves on East Bay CNPS’s conservation committee, said the organization hopes to persuade park planners not to build roads, parking lots and campsites and keep the land in its natural state.
Wurzburg said “low-impact recreation” is preferred, such as hiking, climbing and bike trails.
“It’s a question of values,” Wurzburg said. “Do you value what’s wild and what’s rare? Or does everything have to be developed?”
Schneider said the groups are not trying to prevent the public from utilizing the park. If the state believes there must be parking areas and visitor accommodation areas, they should be built along Corral Hollow Road or Tesla Road and not deeper and higher into the park.
“It should be open to public access, but that access and the activities allowed must come second to the protection of the natural landscape."
Jorge Moreno, a spokesman for the parks department, said the agency must prepare inventories of a property’s scenic, natural and cultural features before asking the Parks and Recreation Commission to classify a park. The agency, Moreno said, is currently reviewing and analyzing studies, resource inventories and other information to identify what needs to be done to move forward. Ultimately, the commission will classify the park. The inventory will look at natural and cultural resources, including sensitive areas, endangered species and habitats. Some surveys already conducted will be updated.
“Since the Alameda-Tesla Property is currently closed to the public, it will likely remain so until it is formally classified by the commission and appropriate activities, in accordance with the classification, are identified,” Moreno said.
In her letter, Perez asks that stakeholders take part in identifying the land as a reserve and gain access to complete additional cultural surveys related to the area's ties to Native American heritage.
“We hope that you will work with Native American groups and Tribal representatives and local government and conservation organizations to establish a new model for state park planning that can ensure that such exceptional public lands are fully protected in name and practice,” she said.
Although state officials did not indicate whether Perez and the other groups will be invited to private meetings, Moreno said the residents will be able to participate in public workshops and meetings and submit comments.
“Once this effort is initiated, there will be a website developed to keep the public informed of the project and how they can participate in the planning for this unique property,” Moreno said.
In a statement, Bauer-Kahan said that as the newly appointed chair of the Assembly’s Water, Parks and Wildlife committee, she will follow Tesla Park’s long planning progress very closely.
“After years and years of fighting to preserve Tesla Park, it is such a relief to know that our biggest fear that this unique and precious land would be converted into an off-road vehicle park will never happen,” Bauer-Kahan said. “I would like to see a robust public process in the planning for this land, so that the local community, environmentalists, Native Americans and other stakeholders can weigh in on their visions for our new park. I look forward to continuing to work in good faith with my counterparts in the administration on the next exciting steps for this land.”
Glazer agreed.
“I support broad public outreach and consultation on the design of the new Tesla Park, including with groups seeking to preserve this land for cultural, natural and historical purposes,” Glazer said. “I urge parks officials to meet with these groups and, if necessary, hold public hearings to ensure a full airing of concerns.”