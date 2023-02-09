The California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has authorized an earlier distribution of California Climate Credits to help offset higher energy bills for residential customers because of increases in natural gas prices this winter.
The credits, which provide ratepayers with their share of the benefits from the state’s cap-and-trade program, are usually distributed twice a year, in April and October. However, the PUC directed energy companies to apply the first round of credits as soon as possible.
Pacific Gas & Electric said last week that customers could see the credit on their bills as early as this month.
“This credit is great news for PG&E customers, who are likely noticing higher than average bills,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.
PG&E the credit would amount to $52.78 for natural gas customers and $38.39 for electric customers. Residential customers who receive both services will see a total credit of $91.17.
According to the utility, the automatic credit will appear under the Adjustments Section on the Detailed Charges page of the customer’s bill.
California requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits at auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board. Customers share in the proceeds from the state’s program, which is designed to help fight climate change. Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit.
PG&E serves more than 16 million people in Central and Northern California.