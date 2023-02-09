LOGO - Pacific Gas and Electric PGE

The California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has authorized an earlier distribution of California Climate Credits to help offset higher energy bills for residential customers because of increases in natural gas prices this winter.

The credits, which provide ratepayers with their share of the benefits from the state’s cap-and-trade program, are usually distributed twice a year, in April and October. However, the PUC directed energy companies to apply the first round of credits as soon as possible.