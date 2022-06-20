Civil rights attorney Pamela Price will face off against veteran Alameda County deputy district attorney Terry Wiley in the November general election to be the county’s next district attorney.
In a direct primary election, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election, unless one of them receives more than 50 percent of the votes.
Price will be the front runner, receiving 43.2% of the vote in a four-person primary election on June 7. Wiley finished second with 27.1% of the vote to also secure a spot on the November ballot. The other two candidates on the primary ballot, Alameda County deputy district attorney Jimmie Wilson and Seth Steward, chief of staff to Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb, received 20% and 10% of the vote, respectively.
Price is a graduate of Yale University and the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law School.
She was a criminal defense attorney, including with the Bayview Hunters’ Point Community Defenders office in San Francisco. She started her own Oakland-based civil litigation practice in 1991, focusing on racial and sexual harassment cases.
Wiley is a graduate of UC Berkeley and the University of San Diego School of Law. He is a 32-year veteran of the Alameda County District Attorney’s office and is currently chief deputy district attorney.
The current district attorney, Nancy O’Malley, was appointed to the position in 2009 by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and subsequently won election in 2010, 2014, and 2018. She announced last year that she planned to retire and would not run for another term.
The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.