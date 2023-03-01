REGIONAL – Although state and local health officials caution that COVID-19 will remain a continued part of life, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of Emergency order and similar local orders officially ended last week.
Alameda County officials followed suit in terminating their emergency orders the same day. The city councils in Pleasanton and Dublin voted Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, respectively, to end their local emergency orders.
Livermore’s emergency order expired on April 11, 2022.
Dublin City Manager Linda Smith wrote in a report to her council that the city had resumed normal operations and was adjusting to a “post-pandemic world.”
“The emergency powers and authority granted by the local emergency proclamation are no longer needed,” Smith wrote.
Newsom’s emergency proclamation, issued when just dozens of people had died from the coronavirus, gave him broad power to issue executive orders to distribute personal protective equipment to first responders and hospitals; require mask mandates and stay-at-home directives; and skirt the normal bidding processes to enter contracts with companies to combat the pandemic.
The local orders provided city officials with similar powers to make decisions and allocate funding to help residents and businesses affected during the crisis without the usual red-tape.
In comments to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 7, Colleen Chawla, the county’s Health Care Services Agency director, said that although residents continue to contract COVID-19, health officials believe the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths has declined enough that emergency measures can elapse.
“We will be shifting from a primarily response-driven approach to COVID-19 to a greater focus on prevention, and we’ll continue to integrate our ongoing COVID-19 work into regular programming in the communicable disease control division of the Public Health Department,” Chawla said.
Throughout California, COVID-19 and its variants have claimed more than 103,000 lives since 2020, state statistics show.
In the three years since the pandemic began, more than 2,300 people have died in Alameda County. The death toll, according to the county’s data, included 25 in Dublin, 111 in Livermore, 83 in Pleasanton, and 10 in Sunol. About 15,600 people were hospitalized and laboratories conducted more than nine million tests for Alameda County residents.
To date, about 86% of county residents have received an initial vaccination, but just 35% returned for the bivalent booster shots to provide protection from developing variants, Chawla said.
“It’s still important to know that the local burden of ‘Long COVID’ is not known and people are continuing to contract COVID and experience negative health outcomes as a result of COVID,” Chawla said.
In rescinding his emergency order – which Newsom announced in October he would do at the end of February if conditions allowed – the governor said California developed the tools it needs to continue fighting COVID-19, “including vaccines and boosters, testing, treatments and other mitigation measures, like masking and indoor ventilation.”
The order in 2020 freed up money to quickly fund programs needed to help keep businesses alive and deliver $18.5 billions of dollars in stimulus funding to help residents pay their bills.
Newsom said the state administered 81 million vaccines, distributed a billion units of PPE and processed 186 million tests. Billions of dollars went to hospitals, community organizations, frontline workers and schools. The state also issued $8 billion for rent relief, $10 billion for small business grants and tax relief, and $2.8 billion to help with overdue utility bills.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been guided by the science and data – moving quickly and strategically to save lives,” Newsom stated in October. “The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it.”
During a routine vote that included the approval of previous meeting minutes, Dublin’s city council members rescinded Smith’s local emergency order, which had been declared at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Over the course of the last three years, the city has responded and adapted to ever-changing developments in the pandemic,” Smith wrote to the council. “Through a myriad of programs developed by staff and with the leadership of the city council, the city was able to protect and support vulnerable residents and small businesses, and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. In recent months, the pandemic has progressed toward a more endemic stage, where COVID-19 will eventually circulate in a more predictable and manageable manner.”
In Pleasanton, the city council’s similar vote placed the issue on its consent calendar, where decisions are considered routine. Along with an end to the State of Emergency, the vote ended programs that provided financial assistance to pandemic-affected businesses. The deadline date on one successful program, however, was extended to allow merchants to apply for grants for the downtown parklet and outdoor dining installation program that allowed restaurants and businesses to operate on sidewalks and curb lines.
Outdoor eating became so popular and successful with residents that it resulted in permanent policies to allow it going forward. New design standards for outdoor eating areas were created.
Livermore Assistant City Manager Christine Martin said the rescission of emergency orders means council members must adhere to Brown Act provisions requiring them to meet in person for meetings. During the pandemic, meetings continued without audiences and remotely. The meeting rules provisions were recently modified to allow a council member to participate remotely for a limited number of meetings when certain personal emergency conditions exist, Martin said.
In Alameda County, which was among the first counties to declare a stay-at-home order when COVID-19 began filling hospitals with patients in February 2020, the termination of the State of Emergency will switch remaining health care orders regarding isolation and quarantine for patients in long-term care facilities and inmates in jails from requirements from health care officials to recommendations to administrators of those venues.
“Certainly we will continue to respond to outbreaks in long term care facilities and other congregate settings to quickly isolate people who are in those close quarters and prevent the spread of COVID 19 in those facilities,” she said.
The county also will continue with community vaccinations and testing in its most impacted neighborhoods, but with a focus on outreach and education, she said.
Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for Alameda County, said the county’s eviction moratorium as originally passed will expire at the end of April. However, as of The Independent’s deadline, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors was set to consider ending the moratorium in a meeting this week, possibly leading to an earlier termination.
Despite the end of the order, Balram said the local health emergency will not mean the end of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 will remain a threat indefinitely, particularly for older and more vulnerable community members,” Balrum said. “Residents should use the same tools we have relied on for much of the pandemic to keep themselves and others as healthy as possible.”
County officials continue to recommend staying home if ill or positive for COVID-19; keeping current with vaccines and boosters, wearing high-quality masks; opening doors and windows when meeting indoors; getting tested; and planning how and where to access treatment.