REGIONAL – Although state and local health officials caution that COVID-19 will remain a continued part of life, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of Emergency order and similar local orders officially ended last week.

Alameda County officials followed suit in terminating their emergency orders the same day. The city councils in Pleasanton and Dublin voted Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, respectively, to end their local emergency orders.