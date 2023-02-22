Alameda County – The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is $7 million closer to acquiring a 768-acre parcel of land known as the Finley Road Ranch property.
The California Coastal Conservancy, a state agency that provides funding to restore and protect natural lands and waterways, recently awarded the district $7 million toward the purchase of the property, one of the largest remaining open space landscapes adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park.
The property is near the mouth of Riggs Canyon off Finley Road at the western edge of the Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and the southern edge of the 19,000-acre state park in Contra Costa County. EBRPD has an option to buy the property for $11.4 million.
“Acquisition of the Finley Road Ranch property will preserve forever one of the largest remaining pristine open spaces adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park,” said EBRPD Board President Dennis Waespi. “The California Coastal Conservancy grant provides vital funding toward the purchase of the property. Preserving the property is also a key step toward the state’s 30x30 initiative of conserving 30% of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.”
The park district also recently received a $300,000 grant from the California State Parks Habitat Conservation Fund for acquisition of the property, and Save Mount Diablo, a Bay Area land trust, contributed $50,000 toward the initial purchase option.
The property includes a flat, accessible area that the park district said would provide a staging area at the entrance to Riggs Canyon and greatly improve public access to the Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and Mount Diablo State Park.
EBRPD, serving Alameda and Contra Costa counties, is the largest regional park system in the nation with 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education.