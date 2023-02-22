Money Cash Currency Unsplash Pixabay

Alameda County – The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is $7 million closer to acquiring a 768-acre parcel of land known as the Finley Road Ranch property.

The California Coastal Conservancy, a state agency that provides funding to restore and protect natural lands and waterways, recently awarded the district $7 million toward the purchase of the property, one of the largest remaining open space landscapes adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park.