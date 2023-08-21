The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is expanding its youth workforce development program to support its wildfire prevention efforts and trail maintenance, while also focusing on benefiting disadvantaged teens and young adults.
“We are strengthening and building upon our past successes so that we can have a more robust effort and a larger impact in supporting local youth, including at-risk or underserved individuals,” said General Manager Sabrina Landreth.
The district is working with Civicorps, an Oakland-based jobs training program, to reach young adults, 18 to 25, who may be facing life challenges from dropping out of school and early parenthood to not having job or career training opportunities.
“We have recruited several fuels crew employees that had training and experience from Civicorps,” said District Fire Chief Aileen Theile. “This success in building our fire department staff to help prevent wildfires is a positive for these young people, the park district, and our community.”
Another focus of the workforce development program is helping to maintain EBRPD’s 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding trail in the district’s 73 parks.
“It takes dedication to do this work and to appreciate the significance of protecting people and our lands,” said Robert Kennedy, head of maintenance and skilled trades for the park district. “We are currently building and expanding a coordinated team for the small trails crew to improve and maintain trails, remove hazards, and help reduce wildfire fuels, all in an urban forest setting.”
Kennedy said the district’s youth workforce development program also provides one-on-one coaching and mentoring, assistance with resume building and how to apply for jobs online, and practice interviewing for other job placement opportunities.
“Civicorps deeply values the steadfast partnership of EBRPD,” said the nonprofit’s executive director Tessa Nicholas. “Over the last 40 years, working with EBRPD has allowed us to engage thousands of young adults in paid job training in conservation and land management. Many of these young people have gone on to thriving jobs in parks and resource management and as caretakers of our precious natural spaces.”