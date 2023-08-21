LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is expanding its youth workforce development program to support its wildfire prevention efforts and trail maintenance, while also focusing on benefiting disadvantaged teens and young adults.

“We are strengthening and building upon our past successes so that we can have a more robust effort and a larger impact in supporting local youth, including at-risk or underserved individuals,” said General Manager Sabrina Landreth.