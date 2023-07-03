The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) is cautioning hikers that they are more likely to encounter snakes as summer temperatures go up.
“Snakes, notably rattlesnakes, typically emerge in warm weather to explore their environment, which can lead to more encounters with humans and dogs,” said Public Information Specialist Jen Vanya.
She encouraged park visitors to keep basic snake precautions in mind, including not hiking alone in case of an emergency.
Other tips: Scan the ground ahead as you walk, jog, or ride. Stay on trails and avoid walking in tall grass. Look carefully around and under logs and rocks before sitting down. Avoid reaching or stepping anywhere you can’t see. Consider keeping your dog on a leash.
If you see a rattlesnake, leave it alone. Move away slowly and carefully. All wildlife in the parks is protected by law, even snakes.
A hiker that is bitten by a rattlesnake should stay calm, send someone to call 911, according to the EBRPD. The arm or leg that was bitten should be kept lower than the heart, and don’t spend time on tourniquets, “sucking,” or snake bite kits.
A lone hiker that is bitten by a rattlesnake should walk calmly to the nearest place to call 911.
Hikers who are bitten by any other kind of snake should wash the wound with soap and water or an antiseptic and then seek medical attention, according to EBRPD.
Vanya noted that “snakes are an important resource in the natural environment” by helping control
rodents, insects, and other reptile populations.