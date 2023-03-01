LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

Before visiting a regional park or participating in a program, check things-to-doat ebparks.org to be sure your desired program and park access are available. 

East Bay Regional Park District naturalist Erica Stephens will present a program on the history of the Niles Canyon Transcontinental Railway, including the role of Chinese workers, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve visitor center. The program is free and registration is not required. There is a $5 parking fee per vehicle. The Sunol Wilderness visitors center is at the end of Geary Road about five miles south of I-680 and the town of Sunol. For more information, call 510-544-3249.