East Bay Regional Park District naturalist Erica Stephens will present a program on the history of the Niles Canyon Transcontinental Railway, including the role of Chinese workers, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve visitor center. The program is free and registration is not required. There is a $5 parking fee per vehicle. The Sunol Wilderness visitors center is at the end of Geary Road about five miles south of I-680 and the town of Sunol. For more information, call 510-544-3249.
Students and staff at Altamont Creek Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th Day of School with smiles and costumes. The milestone day is widely celebrated in preschools, kindergartens, and elementary schools as a fun way to break up …
