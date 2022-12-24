If you are in search of some fresh air and exercise during the holiday season, there are lots of family-friendly activities available in the East Bay Regional Parks.
Several parks have scheduled programs that are free and do not require advance registration.
For example, Sunol Regional Wilderness will offer a “Sunol Stroll,” led by a park naturalist, from 11 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s an easy, one-mile round trip to see how the park transforms during winter months. Walkers should dress for the weather and bring water. All ages are welcome, but minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Sunol Regional Wilderness is at the end of Geary Road, about five miles south of I-680 and the town of Sunol. There is a parking fee of $5 per vehicle. For more information, call 510-544-3243.
Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont has lots of domestic animals and park goers can help wake them up with a morning snack during a program from 10:30 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 24. Then, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the farm will host some old-fashioned games, including stilt walking, sack races, and the Game of Graces.
Ardenwood is a working farm whose centerpiece is the historic Patterson House, offering a look at a prosperous 19th-century estate. The farm is at 34600 Ardenwood Blvd., just north of Highway 84. Parking is free, but admission fees apply. For more information, call 510-544-2797.
Lastly, nature-themed crafts will be the focus of a naturalist-led program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 24, at Del Valle Regional Park. Del Valle is at the end of Del Valle Road off Mines Road, about nine miles south of Livermore.
There is a parking fee of $6 per vehicle. For more information, call 510-544-3146.
All park district visitor centers will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but the parks will be open as usual. For a full list of activities, visit ebparks.org/things-to-do.