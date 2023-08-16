REGIONAL — Helping people find a way out of poverty and homelessness can be a daunting task, but volunteers at Partners for Change Tri-Valley (PFC) have set themselves exactly that mission.
Partners for Change is a community-based mentorship program assisting local families and individuals to achieve financial self-sufficiency. The group uses education and personal relationships to bridge financial class lines.
Terri Molano is PFC’s executive director. She said the curriculum the organization uses is research-based and helps participants learn the tools they need to escape poverty. And the program works.
“We are receiving incredible feedback about the value of what we are teaching and seeing many lives improved,” Molano said. “These improvements include tangible things, such as housing, better jobs, vehicles, enrolling in college, and graduating from college, but also the intangibles, such as self-confidence, self-responsibility, improved relationships, resilience, work-readiness, budgeting and financial planning skills. All of this contributes to better outcomes at home, school, work and life.”
PCF hosts classes for participants on Tuesday nights at Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore. After completing Phase 1 – approximately 15 weeks of transformational classes – participants graduate to Phase 2, where they develop leadership skills required to support each other and the community. Through these classes, students are able to build relationships, make friends and do the work required to achieve personal goals. Phase 2 takes 18 to 24 months to complete and helps develop an eye toward challenges and barriers to the move beyond systemic economic poverty.
“We believe through long-term mentorship and life skills education that people learn how to make changes in their own lives,” Molano said. “The idea is preventing them from going back into crisis mode where they can’t rely on themselves.”
Before joining the team at PFC, Molano worked with other Tri-Valley charitable organizations to support the unhoused and struggling families. She said she assisted people with short-term solutions, like paying a month’s rent or repairing a car, but lacked the bandwidth to walk with a person in need of long-term assistance, mentoring them toward life changes.
“That’s what I get to do now, and it’s something I am super passionate about,” she said. “It’s so necessary … I have a lot of hindsight of seeing people who continue to return to crisis mode and put their hand out asking for help, as opposed to asking ‘how do I help myself and make changes for the long haul so that I am no longer on government services or community services and I’m providing for my family and my kids and myself?’”
Partners for Change President Susan Munkner works in multiple areas of the nonprofit. She has served as a mentor, led classes, written grants, organized fundraisers and helped adjust the curriculum to suit the needs of participants. She said she joined because she hoped her background in finance would be helpful in teaching people to be self-sufficient, and because she firmly believes a larger focus on long-term mentorship to help pull people out of sub-poverty line situations is necessary.
“I don’t see our current model as sustainable where we just write checks,” Munkner said of traditional charity. “Millions can be given away, but that doesn’t change circumstances … a lot of our clients talk about how they are stuck in their current situations because if they make incrementally more income, they lose all these services, so they can’t just work a little overtime; they need to double or triple their income to fil those needs.”
She said rather than society supporting families with $150,000 worth of cash assistance, rent and day care subsidies, Medicare and food stamps, it would be better to improve situations through education, supported by community relationships.
“We want bigger, long-term solutions,” she said. “So, a lot of our clients are returning to college, things like that.”
Munkner further noted Partners for Change is unique in the Tri-Valley for its focus on long-term solutions and life skills education. As an organization, members will keep working toward their goals, hoping to gather more volunteers and more success stories.
“We truly believe that education and mentorship is the key to life change, as it relates to people struggling with poverty,” said Molano. “That is critical for people working themselves into self-sufficiency.”
For more information, or to donate or volunteer, call 510-773-6356 or email director@pfctv.org.