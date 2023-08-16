LIV-PARTNERS FOR CHANGE.jpg

Terri Molano, right, executive director of Partners for Change, talks with a guest during the group’s Aug. 8 recent dinner at Asbury Methodist Church in Livermore.   (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

REGIONAL — Helping people find a way out of poverty and homelessness can be a daunting task, but volunteers at Partners for Change Tri-Valley (PFC) have set themselves exactly that mission.

Partners for Change is a community-based mentorship program assisting local families and individuals to achieve financial self-sufficiency. The group uses education and personal relationships to bridge financial class lines.