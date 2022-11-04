Alameda County – A Pennsylvania man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty last week to making phone calls threatening to kill Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell.
Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, made the violent threats against Swalwell in August while awaiting sentencing in a separate fraud scheme where he used photographs and names of former President Donald Trump’s family members to collect thousands of dollars from hundreds of people on social media, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
“Joshua Hall made terrifying threats to the staff of a United States Congressman whom he disliked, rather than attempting to effect change through any of the freedoms of expression that all Americans enjoy,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. “These threats of violence endanger our public officials and thwart common decency, which is why this office will continue to prosecute crimes like those committed by Joshua Hall.”
According to prosecutors, Hall placed calls to Swalwell’s California office in Castro Valley from a location in Yonkers, New York, on Aug. 29. During those calls, he told at least three members of the congressman’s staff that he intended to kill the lawmaker.
During one of the calls, which all took place on Aug. 29, Hall said he had a lot of AR-15 assault rifles, that he wanted to shoot the congressman, that he intended to go to the office and would kill Swalwell if he saw him, prosecutors said. Hall also said he wanted to beat up the Congressman and would hurt him if he found him. On another call, Hall again said he intended to go to Swalwell’s office and shoot him to death.
Police arrested Hall the same day he made the threats.
Swalwell issued a statement thanking the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police, Yonkers police and the Department of Justice for “stopping this violent threat to me and my staff.”
Hall’s guilty plea to one count of making interstate communications with a threat to injure occurred Oct. 28, the same day David DePape, 42, of Berkeley broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home in an apparent attempt to harm her. Finding she wasn’t home, DePape attacked Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, fracturing his skull with a hammer.
Swalwell has repeatedly made Twitter postings of voice mail recordings of threats made against him, his staff and even his wife and children during the last year. An outspoken Democrat who served as an impeachment manager during Trump’s second impeachment trial, Swalwell regularly draws the ire of Republicans.
“MAGA political violence is at peak level in America,” Swalwell said. “Somebody is going to get killed. I urge GOP leaders to denounce the violence.”
At the time Hall made the telephone threats against Swalwell, he already had pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges and was free awaiting sentencing of up to 20 years in prison.
A complaint filed in federal court in New York said that from September 2019 to December 2020, Hall created social media accounts bearing names and photographs of members of the president’s family, along with his own. He amassed more than 100,000 followers, received media coverage, and obtained thousands of dollars from hundreds of people throughout the country who wanted to help with Trump’s re-election.
One account created in July 2020 bore the name and photograph of one of the president’s siblings. Court documents didn’t identify by name which of Trump’s family members Hall used on his sites. However, one identified as “Victim 1” in the court documents, was noted to have died on Aug. 15, 2020. Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died that day.
After Robert Trump’s death, Hall also created a fake social media account using the name and photograph of “the president’s minor child.” Pretending to be Trump’s son, Hall made a public social media post stating Hall was “an amazing patriot who is doing tremendous things for our great country. He has my complete and total endorsement.”
Although Hall stated the money raised would be used for field organization and merchandise” and that he “hadn’t seen a dime of that money personally,” prosecutors said he used the donations for personal expenses.
U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods scheduled sentencing in both of Hall’s cases for Dec. 8.