Jail Prison Crime Arrest Cops Police Handcuffs Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – A Pennsylvania man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty last week to making phone calls threatening to kill Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, made the violent threats against Swalwell in August while awaiting sentencing in a separate fraud scheme where he used photographs and names of former President Donald Trump’s family members to collect thousands of dollars from hundreds of people on social media, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.