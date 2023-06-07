REGIONAL — New treatment vessels designed to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, have arrived at the Zone 7 Water Agency’s Stoneridge site at 3750 Stoneridge Drive in Pleasanton. The new equipment will help bring the site’s contaminated wells back into service as early as September, according to Zone 7 Assistant General Manager Heath McMahon.
The treatment system, which uses ion-exchange resins to pull PFAS molecules out of the water, will reduce PFAS concentrations to the point that tests cannot detect them, said McMahon.
“For what we’re testing at this level, if the complete water supply that you’re treating goes through the train, it brings (the PFAS levels) all the way down to non-detect,” he continued.
Ion-exchange technology uses electrostatic attraction, similar to the static cling that attracts pet hair to clothes, to grab PFAS molecules while ignoring electrostatically neutral water molecules during the treatment process.
Zone 7 — the region’s water wholesaler, which supplies water to the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, the Dublin San Ramon Services District, and the California Water Service — shut down its Stoneridge well last October, following an announcement from the California Department of Drinking Water (DDW) detailing new advisory levels for perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), a common PFAS. Zone 7 also took its Chain of Lakes wells offline last December.
Because the DDW set PFHxS notification and response levels at 3 and 20 parts per trillion (ppt), both well sites would have exceeded those levels once the advisory levels became effective at the beginning of this year. Stoneridge PFHxS levels ranged between 19 and 26 ppt during the third quarter of 2022, while the Chain of Lakes levels ranged between 23 and 25 ppt during the same period, according to Zone 7 test results released last October.
The state asks that water providers notify customers if contaminants exceed notification levels, and requires water providers to remove water sources from service, or treat them, if they exceed response levels.
While the Zone 7 Board of Directors awarded a design-build contract for treatment at Stoneridge in October 2022, the project was greatly accelerated by a bit of foresight earlier that year, when Zone 7 bought treatment vessels previously fabricated for a canceled project, allowing Stoneridge to come back online this fall, said McMahon.
The board awarded a similar design-build contract for Chain of Lakes this April and expects that treatment project to complete in August 2024.
The City of Pleasanton, meanwhile, unique for acting as both a Zone 7 retailer and the manager of its own groundwater allotment, paused its PFAS-treatment efforts last September to explore alternative water-supply options in light of rising equipment costs and uncertainty around moving regulations. It estimated its Pleasanton-specific treatment facility to cost around $46 million when the project paused, and expects cost estimates for the supply alternatives in July.
The city currently relies wholly on Zone 7 for its water.
Although Zone 7 will face this summer missing two of its well sites, McMahon said this winter’s precipitation alleviated any supply concerns. These well sites are different from those owned and managed by Pleasanton.
“We could have been in a more concerning situation, with those wells down, if we hadn’t had a good rain year, if we had had a real low allocation,” McMahon said. “This summer we’re actually trying to minimize well use and let the groundwater table recharge and build back up.”
The State Water Project announced a 100% allocation this year, a first since 2006, allowing Zone 7 to reduce its reliance on well water to about 5% of its supply this year, compared to about 50% last year.
Pleasanton, however, receives no SWP water directly, and its city council voted recently to use its contaminated Wells 5 and 6 this summer as needed.
With the two treatment projects underway, McMahon said Zone 7 will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving set of regulations set forth by the state and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The EPA announced on March 14 its proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for six PFAS that sets maximum-contaminant level goals for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) at exactly zero.
The proposal, however, acknowledging the limitations of current testing technology, sets enforceable limits at 4.0 ppt, below California’s current notification levels of 5.1 and 6.6 ppt for the two PFAS.
“It takes a while to get these projects in, so based on what happens with the EPA regulations — that could be coming by the end of this year — that may affect a different set of our wells,” said McMahon. “We’re constantly watching to try to make sure we’re delivering the best water we can at the most efficient prices.”