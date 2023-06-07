LOGO - Zone 7 Livermore-Amador Valley Water Supply

REGIONAL — New treatment vessels designed to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, have arrived at the Zone 7 Water Agency’s Stoneridge site at 3750 Stoneridge Drive in Pleasanton. The new equipment will help bring the site’s contaminated wells back into service as early as September, according to Zone 7 Assistant General Manager Heath McMahon.

The treatment system, which uses ion-exchange resins to pull PFAS molecules out of the water, will reduce PFAS concentrations to the point that tests cannot detect them, said McMahon.