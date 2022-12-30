Logo - PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Enphase Energy are launching a home battery energy storage program to support vulnerable, low-income customers during power outages. Through the Residential Storage Initiative, PG&E is providing battery systems at no cost to approximately 100 residential customers who have been frequently impacted by outages as a result of PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS).

These enhanced safety settings protect millions of Californians who live in high fire-risk areas within PG&E’s service area. To help prevent wildfire ignitions, the safety settings turn off power within one-tenth of a second when a fault, such as a tree limb contacting a powerline, is detected.