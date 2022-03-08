Pacific Gas & Electric said last week that natural gas prices are about 90% higher this winter from a year ago, with the added costs passed along to its customers.
“PG&E passes through the cost of energy purchases directly to our customers and does not mark-up that cost,” the company noted. “What we pay for our customers’ energy supply, both natural gas and electricity, we pass through directly to our customers.”
The company also said that the cost of natural gas has risen even more, as much as 400%, in other regions.
“PG&E works to reduce gas price volatility impacts by buying and storing gas when prices are lower for use when prices are higher and maintaining access to lower-cost gas in gas production basins,” according to a company statement.
The company said more than 70% of winter energy costs are for heating systems and offered suggestions for customers to keep costs down, including setting thermostats at 68 degrees or lower. According to PG&E, customers can save about 2% for every degree they lower their home thermostat.
Other tips include replacing air filters monthly, reversing ceiling fan rotation to keep warm air circulating, setting water heater thermostats to 120 degrees or lower, and washing clothes in cold water.