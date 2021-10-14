The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) marked National Preparedness Month in September by encouraging its customers to prepare an emergency kit with enough food, water, and other necessary supplies to last several days in case of an emergency or natural disaster, such as an earthquake, wildfire, landslide, or flood.
PG&E suggests including flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies, and cash, along with a go-bag in case it’s necessary to leave home.
Customers can also get updates on any power outages using PG&E’s outage information line at 800-743-5002 and or its electric outage map online at pge.com. The federal government offers a list for creating a basic disaster supplies kit at ready.gov/kit.