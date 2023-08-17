LOGO - Pacific Gas and Electric PGE

With triple-digit temperatures expected this week, Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) is suggesting ways for customers to reduce demand on the electric grid and lower the cost of air conditioning

Air conditioning (AC) accounts for more than 40% of summer energy usage, according to PG&E, but setting the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher during peak demand, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., can lower energy costs.