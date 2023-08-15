With triple-digit temperatures expected this week, Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) is suggesting ways for customers to reduce demand on the electric grid and lower the cost of air conditioning
Air conditioning (AC) accounts for more than 40% of summer energy usage, according to PG&E, but setting the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher during peak demand, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., can lower energy costs.
PG&E also recommends that customers cool their houses to below-normal temperatures in the morning, then close windows blinds or drapes and use fans to give AC units a break.
In addition, the company recommends replacing air filters and ensuring air vents and registers are not blocked by furniture, curtains, or rugs. AC units must work harder to circulate air if filters are dirty.
Longterm, PG&E recommends that customers weatherproof their homes to keep warm air out and cool air inside. PG&E offers a variety of energy incentive programs to help customers reduce strain on the electric grid during high-demand periods, lower energy costs, and support the state’s clean energy goals, including Smart Thermostat and Power Saver Rewards.