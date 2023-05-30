Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is urging high school and college graduates to make sure that helium-filled balloons with a metallic coating do not escape and potentially disrupt service by striking overhead power lines.
“Graduation season is a happy time for California students and families, filled with school commencements and celebrations,” said PG&E Vice President Aaron Johnson. “But the mass balloon releases we often see at graduation ceremonies can quickly put a damper on the fun. When metallic balloons make contact with power lines, they can cause widespread power outages.”