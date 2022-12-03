COVID-19 COVID Germ Unsplash

An infectious disease specialist at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton said influenza and a respiratory illness that primarily affects young children are recently on the rise because of two years of isolation and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jake Scott, who also teaches at the Stanford University School of Medicine, explained that nearly all humans are infected with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and develop a serious or severe cold during their first two years of life. But staying home – along with distancing and cleaning measures to prevent COVID-19 – hindered that. Now, he said, the infection is catching up.