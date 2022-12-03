An infectious disease specialist at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton said influenza and a respiratory illness that primarily affects young children are recently on the rise because of two years of isolation and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Jake Scott, who also teaches at the Stanford University School of Medicine, explained that nearly all humans are infected with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and develop a serious or severe cold during their first two years of life. But staying home – along with distancing and cleaning measures to prevent COVID-19 – hindered that. Now, he said, the infection is catching up.
“Because so many kids were isolated in the last couple of years, they didn’t get it during those first couple of years, and we didn’t see it much,” Scott said. “So now we’re seeing it a lot because all these kids are getting it all at once because they didn’t have any immunity at all. And it’s infecting more kids who would have had immunity from last year.”
Scott spoke with The Independent after Alameda County health officials last week alerted health care providers about an early rise in respiratory diseases in all age groups and a 10% increase in hospitalizations statewide.
Incidence of influenza and RSV began showing earlier by several weeks compared to recent years in the United States and California, significantly impacting some health care providers, the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) reported.
California Public Health Department officials added that emergency department visits for 0- to 4-year-olds are already the highest they have been throughout the pandemic, impacting both pediatric hospital and pediatric intensive care bed availability.
RSV, Scott said, is something doctors routinely see. It can be severe for children under six months old because their bronchial muscles have not developed to adequately clear secretions, and serious for older frail adults.
Scott said the previous isolation contributing to the current surge of infections with RSV is also true for the classic flu.
“It was only a matter of time before RSV and the flu just sort of broke through,” he said, adding surface cleaning measures and hand washing during the pandemic also served to reduce the spread.
California health officials cautioned residents to protect themselves with vaccinations for flu and COVID-19, to stay home when sick and to wear masks.
In an alert released to medical providers before Thanksgiving, Alameda County health authorities said flu hospitalizations were higher in both Northern and Southern California than at their peaks last year. Influenza A, or H3N2, accounted for 99% of laboratory specimens. County officials advised doctors to prescribe oseltamivir, an antiviral drug, without waiting for test results. The drug helps treat the symptoms and reduce recovery time.
COVID-19 also remains a concern, but the pandemic that began two years ago and killed more than one million Americans, has significantly improved, especially in the Bay Area.
“I would say the most significant factor is high levels of vaccination,” Scott said. “In Alameda County, at least 85% or so people have gotten their first dose.”
Others who recover from the illness also develop immune protection. Scott said COVID-19 is here to stay.
“Before we had vaccines available, it was horrendous,” Scott shared. “It’s very different now.”
Most people, he said, have received multiple doses of the vaccines and those who contracted COVID-19 and also took vaccines have “hybrid immunity,” providing extremely high levels of protection.
“I can’t tell you how different it is,” Scott said. “It’s just dramatically better overall than it used to be. Is it possible for someone to suffer from severe complications from COVID? Yes, but it’s much less likely than it used to be.”
Still, across the United States, 30,000 to 40,000 cases are reported every day with a death toll of more than 300 daily, the county said. The daily death rate in Alameda County is 11 per 100,000 residents.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 50% from their recent low in early October,” the county said, calling it imperative that everyone six months old receive vaccinations, and everyone five and older receive booster shots.
State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said there are five tips to protect oneself from severe illness. He encouraged obtaining flu and COVID19 vaccines, staying home when sick, wearing a mask in public places, washing hands frequently, and sneezing or coughing into an elbow, arm or tissue to prevent spreading germs.