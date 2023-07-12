Pickleball is rolling through Livermore, picking up players left and right.
The racket sport is growing across the country and courts can be found in several locations throughout the city.
“The popularity of pickleball has definitely grown over the last few years,” said Jan Palajac of the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District (LARPD). “The LARPD drop-in program in the gym often has a large group of people … the courts at May Nissan and Livermore Downs are heavily used during peak playing times.”
Members of the Tri-Valley Pickleball Club (TVPC) – founded just last year – are thrilled with this growth. Their mission is to promote the sport of pickleball and advocate for courts, resources, player development and support. Its ranks have swelled to over 400 members in the past year.
TVPC Vice President Robert Beanland and TVPC Secretary Lori Dorsey said their monthly events range from beginner clinics to potlucks to open games and all are well attended.
“This is a very social sport,” said Beanland. “You don’t have to find three other players you feel comfortable playing with, you can just show up and play. The second thing is you can feel proficient enough to play with most players within an hour. And you can play as little or as long as you like.”
Dorsey explained their club utilizes WhatsApp chats for many local courts, allowing members to post about where and when they are playing and encourage others to show up. When players arrive, they hold their spot in line with their paddles and cycle through, taking turns.
“You can play for half an hour, or three hours,” she said.
Pickleball was designed by three fathers in 1965 who were looking for ways to occupy their children during the summer. Enthusiasm for the sport quickly grew into today’s version of the game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and racquetball. Two to four players use paddles to volley a whiffle ball over a net on a court that is about half the size of a tennis court. Due to the smaller size of the playing area and the lighter ball, pickleball is considered a good sport for people who are unable to cover a larger tennis court, but still want the active movement that comes with a racket sport.
“I’ve met over 300 people that I play with and I know a good 100 people well that I play with often,” Dorsey said. “It’s another level of your social life as you age. There are a lot of people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s who play, and there are also a lot of younger people playing now.”
TVPC’s mantra is to grow the game, help players improve and create a social community. The group was influential in helping the City of Pleasanton design its new courts at Muir Woods Park, and they intend to advocate for more courts in the area. Currently, Livermore has eight courts in May Nissen Park – four designated courts and four striped for both pickleball and tennis – as well as four dedicated courts at Livermore Downs Park, one painted onto a tennis court at Jack Williams Park, and up to six indoor courts at the Robert Livermore Community Center, available depending on programming.
TVPC is getting ready to host its Second Annual Tri-Valley Harvest Crush Sept. 9-10, where players from all over the country will come to play pickleball and experience the Livermore Valley Wine Country. Last year’s inaugural event attracted 150 players, and the group expects more this year.
“Our limiting factor is courts,” Beanland said. “If we could get more courts, we could have more people easily, and they would stay here and eat here, and that’s a big draw for commerce. Even people from San Jose will come play and see our wineries and all the local businesses and be surprised and love it. We are all about improving the commerce here and bringing people to discover the hidden jewels.”
For more information on TVPC, or to register for the Harvest Crush, visit www.trivalleypickleballclub.com.