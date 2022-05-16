Five Tri-Valley communities, including Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton, are inviting local artists to submit designs for a temporary public art project.
The “Picture This” project will involve 4-foot by 3-foot wooden frames, provided by the participating municipalities, with 5-inch borders as the artists’ workspace. Danville and San Ramon are also participating in the public art project.
The frames, eventually standing 6-feet tall, will be erected at picturesque locations around the Tri-Valley, with residents and visitors invited to pose for pictures. The art frames will also be put on display at various art centers, libraries, community centers, and parks. The frames will be on display from July 16 through Sept. 30.
Artists may submit up to three colored sketches for the frames, with designs appropriate for public display representing the Tri-Valley or local activities. The deadline to submit proposals i3 May 27.
Artists whose designs are selected will receive a $300 stipend. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/picturethisartists.