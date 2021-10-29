The cities of Livermore and Pleasanton are hosting current and upcoming vaccination events.
On, Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., COVID and flu vaccines will be available at MCC East Bay, located at 5724 West Las Positas Blvd., in Pleasanton. Attendees can walk in or preregister at mcceastbay.org/covid or mcceastbay.org/flu .
On Oct. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, the La Familia Celebration of the Day of the Dead taking place at May Nissen Park, located at 685 Rincon Ave,. in Livermore, will have walk in vaccinations available. Get vaccinated and earn $50.
On Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at May Nissen Park, located at 685 Rincon Ave,. in Livermore, attendees can walk in or preregister at trivalley.rocks/lfpop. Get vaccinated and earn up to $100.
For more information, visit vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 510-208-4VAX.
Encuentre información adicional y sitios de vacunación en su área: vacunas.gov; Envía un mensaje de texto con tu código postal al 822862; Llame (510) 208-4VAX
La Familia is also running Alameda County DOOR program (info below) in Livermore. For more information contact Lupita Barattino (925) 273-4220. 9 bilingual Livermore residents are knocking doors in Livermore targeting Hispanic/Latino population through November.