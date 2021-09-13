Missing Man Ministry, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit that helps families that have lost a husband or father, is asking for donations for a former Hayward family whose rental home was destroyed by fire on Mother’s Day this year.
David Doyle, president of Missing Man Ministry, said Catherine White, whose husband died three years ago, and three children ranging in age from 15 to 23, have been moved into a new home in Union City, but they still need some basic items, including kitchenware, bedding and blankets for twin beds, at least two dressers, and gift cards for groceries and other necessities.
Doyle said Cornerstone Fellowship Church has agreed to set up donation bins this week in front of the Connect Center at its Livermore Campus, 348 N. Canyons Parkway. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 14-16.
White, who works an evening shift at Tesla, said the fire was caused by an electrical short. No one was injured in the fire.
White and her family had lived in the house for 20 years.