All police officers and firefighters who enter high-risk health care facilities after Dec. 21 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an order issued last week by Alameda County Health Officer Nicholas Moss.
The order also applies to 9-1-1 ambulance and non-emergency medical transport personnel.
The California Department of Public Health defines high-risk facilities as “hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and the other health care facility types … where COVID-19 outbreaks can have severe consequences for vulnerable populations including hospitalization, severe illness and death.”
According to the state, other high-risk ‘health care facility type’ include intermediate care facilities, adult and pediatric day healthcare centers, clinics and doctors’ offices, and residential mental health and drug use treatment centers. Moss’s order also requires any unvaccinated health care workers to wear masks after Dec. 12 when in the presence of patients or facility residents. They also must be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
