Water Drop Wet Splash Samadej Tauses Unsplash.jpg

Californians for Water Security, a coalition group that backs a proposal to modernize the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta water-distribution system, including a new tunnel under the Sacramento Rive Delta, released the results of a statewide poll last week showing that 76% of voters support the project.

The project would also include upgrading the pumps and levees used for distributing water from the Sierra Nevada mountain range to homes, farms, and businesses throughout the state. Two-thirds of the state’s water flows through the State Water Project operated by the California Department of Water Resources.