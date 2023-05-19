Californians for Water Security, a coalition group that backs a proposal to modernize the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta water-distribution system, including a new tunnel under the Sacramento Rive Delta, released the results of a statewide poll last week showing that 76% of voters support the project.
The project would also include upgrading the pumps and levees used for distributing water from the Sierra Nevada mountain range to homes, farms, and businesses throughout the state. Two-thirds of the state’s water flows through the State Water Project operated by the California Department of Water Resources.
“Californians are saying loud and clear: it’s time to move forward with the Delta Conveyance Project to improve the reliability of our state’s water supply,” said Jennifer Pierre, general manager of the State Water Contractors, a coalition member.
Coalition members say the distribution system is aging, vulnerable to natural disasters, and must be updated to better protect against climate change.
“The local infrastructure that supplies water to two-thirds of our state is in serious need of modernization and is more vulnerable than ever due to the impacts of extreme weather and climate change,” said Charles Wilson, executive director of the Southern California Water Coalition. “As this poll shows, Californians know the Delta Conveyance Project is the right project at the right time to help ensure the State Water Project can continue to meet California’s water needs into the future.”
The poll, conducted by FM3 Research in early February, surveyed 1,099 likely California voters, with a reported 3.1% margin of error.
According to the poll, 76% of the respondents said they support the project, including 40% who say they strongly support it, after reading a description of the proposal. Only 13% said they opposed the project.
The strongest support, 81%, came from Los Angeles County, with 73% of respondents from the Bay Area in favor of the project. Democrats were more likely to support the project than Republicans, 81% to 65%.
The poll did not provide any cost estimates or timeline for the project. For more information, please visit: www.watersecurityca.com.