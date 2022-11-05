A San Leandro woman was sentenced Oct. 28 to seven years in prison for distributing fentanyl inside the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, resulting in an inmate’s death.
Kameron Patricia Reid, 38, admitted in U.S. District Court in Oakland that she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity and provided it to fellow inmates on May 16, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Two inmates became visibly intoxicated. Although Reid believed one was overdosing, she did not call for help in fear of getting into trouble. She flushed the rest of her fentanyl down a toilet.
Another inmate called for help, but the woman died.
According to prosecutors, Reid distributed fentanyl to multiple inmates at Santa Rita Jail from April 23, 2021 — when Reid was arrested by San Leandro police officers for fentanyl possession — until her release in May 2021.
The day before the victim died, Reid distributed pink-colored fentanyl to two inmates. After learning it had little effect on them, Reid provided white-colored fentanyl to them. She knew it was stronger and called it the “big dog,” prosecutors said.
Reid, who was already in custody, was remanded to serve her term.