Santa Rita Jail

A San Leandro woman was sentenced Oct. 28 to seven years in prison for distributing fentanyl inside the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, resulting in an inmate’s death.

Kameron Patricia Reid, 38, admitted in U.S. District Court in Oakland that she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity and provided it to fellow inmates on May 16, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.