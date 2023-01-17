Sign Signature Write Pen Contract Cytonn Photography Unsplash.jpg

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) recently announced that the private bill he authored to permanently allow Isabel Bueso and her family to remain in the United States so Bueso can continue to receive treatment for her rare, life-threatening disease (H.R. 785) was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Following House passage of H.R. 785 in June, the bill was championed in the U.S. Senate by Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-CA).

“Since Isabel and her family were threatened by the Trump Administration with deportation three and half years ago, I have been honored to work alongside them in the pursuit of justice by leading the effort in Congress to allow them to stay here permanently. Isabel’s medical condition is permanent and her status in the U.S. to get treatment should be too,” said DeSaulnier. “I am so relieved for the Buesos that they will finally get long overdue peace of mind now that President Biden has signed this bill into law so they can spend their time focusing on Isabel’s care instead of unnecessary paperwork and worry.”