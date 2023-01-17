Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) recently announced that the private bill he authored to permanently allow Isabel Bueso and her family to remain in the United States so Bueso can continue to receive treatment for her rare, life-threatening disease (H.R. 785) was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Following House passage of H.R. 785 in June, the bill was championed in the U.S. Senate by Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-CA).
“Since Isabel and her family were threatened by the Trump Administration with deportation three and half years ago, I have been honored to work alongside them in the pursuit of justice by leading the effort in Congress to allow them to stay here permanently. Isabel’s medical condition is permanent and her status in the U.S. to get treatment should be too,” said DeSaulnier. “I am so relieved for the Buesos that they will finally get long overdue peace of mind now that President Biden has signed this bill into law so they can spend their time focusing on Isabel’s care instead of unnecessary paperwork and worry.”
Bueso said, “There are no words to express our feelings and gratitude for giving us the opportunity to create a solid future in this country. Congressman DeSaulnier’s support and dedication to our struggle, finding a way forward and making it happen in spite of obstacles, is a testament to his commitment to making life better for his constituents and others. I hope that more people can get the relief like I did and that this will inspire others to know that their Members of Congress can help.”
Bueso ’s story rose to national prominence when the Trump Administration cancelled medical deferred action, which led to people like her with rare, life-threatening diseases facing deportation. Bueso came to the United States legally from Guatemala in 2003 to receive life-saving treatment as part of a medical trial for Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome, also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI. Since then, she and her family have resided lawfully in the East Bay and her participation in those trials has helped identify an effective, life-saving treatment, which the drug manufacturer says Bueso cannot receive in Guatemala.
H.R. 785 allows Bueso and her family to apply for green cards at any point in the next two years. It also conveys legal status for them to remain in the country.
Bueso is a summa cum laude graduate from Cal State East Bay and an advocate for patients with rare diseases. Before her treatment was discovered, Bueso was expected to live to 7 years old. She is now 27.