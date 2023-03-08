Alameda County – A law billed as a way to increase electric bicycle use to further the fight against climate change is raising concerns about whether it inadvertently will have a negative environmental effect as the motorized vehicles roll over the Tri-Valley’s unpaved network of trails.
Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024, the Omni-Bike Bill addresses many issues of concern to bicyclists, including eliminating bicycles registration and requiring passing cars to change lanes for safety. It also permits so-called “e-bike” enthusiasts to use city bike paths, except in state parks and in local cities and districts that invoke their own policies.
“Recently, there has been a push to allow them on our unpaved trail system,” said Jim O’Connor, deputy general manager of the East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD), which manages parks in the Tri-Valley.
“The reality here is that e-bikes are exploding in terms of the market,” O’Connor said. “They are estimated to be a $41 billion market by the end of the decade. You go out there, and 50% of the bikes you see on the trails will be e-bikes. And it’s not just us; e-bikes are becoming ubiquitous on trails all over the Bay Area and the nation.”
Although supportive of the effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote electrical vehicle use, some nature enthusiasts believe allowing e-bikes on unpaved trails is a destructive mistake. They believe increased use of motorized vehicles will harm wildlife and their habitat, trampling over trails both paved and unpaved, causing erosion, vibrations and noise.
Jason Kahn, president of The Rewilding Institute, a New Mexico-based organization that works to restore natural habitats for wildlife, said the effects of simple pedal-powered mountain bikes on trails can range from “benign to catastrophic.”
“Salamanders, frogs, snakes, chipmunks, squirrels, weasels, and rabbits have been run over by careless trail riders or riders traveling at high speed,” Kahn wrote on his organization’s website, rewilding.org. “Larger animals can be reluctant to cross trails.”
The newest threat to the environment, Kahn wrote on his website, is the “e-mountain” bike (eMTB), which he said is heavy, can attain faster speeds for longer periods of time than a traditional mountain bike, and can enable the rider to go longer distances. This means it can impact more of the environment.
“Many conservationists have noted the increased distances a rider may travel in a day with an eMTB,” Kahn wrote. “While this is true in most cases, it’s fairly common for trail riders on traditional mountain bikes to cover 30 to 60 miles a day which is similar for eMTB’s. The real threat to the environment due to eMTB’s is the influx of new trail users who wouldn’t normally ride a mountain bike due to the difficulty. With this new influx comes the possibility that the riders of eMTB’s may not have the ethics of most mountain bike riders. That ethic says: Do not ride trails in muddy conditions. Do not skid into turns. Yield to uphill riders. Do not harass wildlife.”
Kahn wrote that new e-bikes are “almost indistinguishable from motorbikes,” with motors with 750 watts of power that with minor adjustments can see their speeds upgraded from 28 mph to 46 mph.
“This has become such a contentious issue that the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) chose to oppose changes in the wording of the 1964 Wilderness Act that would allow for mountain bikes in wilderness areas for fear it would become the slippery slope that allowed for any motorized vehicle to lawfully gain access to protected wilderness areas,” Kahn wrote. “Many states have already adopted rules, regulations, and restrictions on e-bikes on public land. It will be up to both conservationists and mountain bikers to encourage their state lawmakers to restrict these eMTB’s from public lands. They should be allowed on public roads, but not on foot trails or mountain bike trails and never off-trail.”
Currently, e-bikes are allowed on eight of the EBRPD’s paved trails, where they must adhere to a 15 mph speed limit set for all bicycles, both electric and conventional. The EBRPD board is looking into expanding the use of e-bikes in the district to include unpaved trails.
O’Connor said the most important concern for the park district is the behavior of riders, whether they are on an e-bike or conventional bicycle. He said speeding and out of control riding will be addressed by the park’s police department.
“Bikes have been allowed on our trails forever; the real issue is whether we will expand that use to e-bikes,” O’Connor said. “There is not much difference between the two of them. The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (MROSD) did a noise study on the potential impacts to wildlife, and it was about a couple of the bat species, but other than that, there wasn’t a whole lot of data that e-bicycles would be managed differently than bicycles. People can speed and ride recklessly on a conventional bike just as easily as on an e-bike.”
The report presented to MROSD by its science advisory panel in June 2022 states there were too few studies conducted on e-bike impacts to be statistically useful, but potential impacts included wildlife disturbance, noise, soil erosion, vegetation and visitor experience. The report’s recommendations are already current practice in the management of conventional bikes on all EBRPD trails.
Last week, in response to the state’s policy allowing e-bikes on unpaved roads unless there is a local policy in place to prevent it, Palo Alto’s City Council voted 5-2 to prohibit them from the unpaved and paved trails in the Baylands Preserve.
Following a debate that pit e-bicycle enthusiasts against nature activists, the council also asked its city staff to look into restrictions on bicycling in other areas, including the Arastradero Preserve.
Some e-bike enthusiasts argued electric bicycles posed no greater danger to trails than traditional bikes and enabled older residents who had difficulty with pedal-powered to enjoy the trails. Others argued e-bikes should be allowed, but with speed limits.
E-bikes are similar to traditional bikes but have electric components that offer riders assistance with pedaling and acceleration. In 2015, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed AB 1096, which declassified e-bikes as motor vehicles and gave them their own class system.
Class 1 e-bikes are equipped with a motor that only provides assistance when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the bike reaches 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes are equipped with a motor that can propel the e-bicycle without the rider pedaling, and will not provide assistance above 20 mph. A Class 3 e-bike’s motor provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 28 mph.
Class 1 and 2 bikes are allowed on local bike paths and bike lanes unless restricted by local law, and Class 3 is prohibited unless allowed by a local jurisdiction. All e-bikes are limited to 750 watts, or one horsepower.
The EBRPD currently permits Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on eight paved trails.
David Weisgerber, a supervisor at the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District (LARPD) said his district also allows Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on paved trails. A speed limit of 15 mph was introduced in 2021 to make the park safer for all users. Weisgerber said regular bikes and e-bikes are allowed on any multiuse trail in LARPD, but they are not allowed to go off-track, such as into creeks and brush. There is no park that disallows bikes entirely.
“In general, we encourage folks to get out and use the parks in whichever way they feel comfortable,” Weisgerber said, adding e-bikes are hitting the trails more often each month. “They certainly are very popular. We haven’t had too many issues. We did have a few initial complaints when they were new about the speed, but once we instituted the speed limit, we haven’t had an overwhelming number of issues with the e-bikes out at the parks.”
Sebastian Harder, a salesperson at My Buddy’s Bike Shop in Livermore, said he has noticed an increase in sales with a diverse group of customers purchasing e-bikes, which range from $2,200 to $13,000 in his store. Harder said his customers often discuss whether e-bikes should be allowed access to more trails. He noted many in the e-biking community feel their bikes cause no more damage than conventional bikes, hikers or equestrians.
“A lot of people are coming in looking for a way to get out and get exercise,” Harder said. “I have everyone coming in, kids coming in getting e-bikes to go to school, elderly people looking for ways to get out and get exercise and people in their mid-20s using it for a little bit of everything.”
The debate between those in favor of e-bikes being allowed more access to unpaved trails and those against it can get heated, according to posts The Independent solicited on Facebook. In addition to concerns about wildlife, increased e-bike use has added to ill-will among hikers and conventional mountain bikers over sharing trails.
“I am a walker and biker on these trails,” wrote Dublin resident Monica Silva. “I am concerned about the bicycle riders who don’t announce their presence when passing. Adding electric bikes, which are quieter, seems like a recipe for disaster.”
Melissa Alexander, a Pleasanton resident, wrote in favor of e-bikes, advocating for proper trail etiquette to allow everyone to enjoy local parks and trails.
“I have lived in the Tri-Valley most of my life and enjoyed the trails as a hiker, horseback rider, and now on a mountain bike, so I understand the concerns on all sides,” Alexander said. “As a Class 1 e-bike user, I am able to participate in a sport I love despite some physical health challenges that the e-bike makes much easier. I strongly support equal access to multi-use trails in the area. E-bikes are gaining in popularity and enable more people to be physically active.”
O’Connor said that if the EBRPD board decides to discuss e-bike use on its trails, they will hold public information sessions, surveys or pilot studies.
Bob Coomber, a former Livermore councilmember who hikes local trails in his wheelchair, said he believes e-bikes should be classified as motorized vehicles, and they should be prohibited from trails just like cars.
“Personally, I find them annoying and contrary to a bicycle’s purpose, which is exercise and keeping in shape,” Coomber said. “They annoy wildlife and frighten other hikers as well. I’m proud that, when I was young, I rode my 10-speed to Santa Cruz, to Tahoe, and to Yosemite. I wish more people would challenge themselves more often!”
Mike Vandeman, who advocates for “machine-free trails” said in an email that “wildlife should be given top priority because they can’t protect themselves from us.”
Vandeman who devotes his time to spreading awareness of the damage all bicycles can do to nature, said allowing e-bikes on unpaved trails is a destructive mistake animal and plant life will pay the price for.
“An e-bike would increase the mountain biker’s speed, killing more plants and animals,” Vandeman wrote in an email to The Independent. “In addition, it would increase the distance traveled, disturbing even more animals than a regular mountain bike. The presence of humans inhibits animals from the full use of their habitat.”
For more information on EBRPD, visit www.ebparks.org.
For more information on LARPD, visit www.larpd.org.