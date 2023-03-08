LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County – A law billed as a way to increase electric bicycle use to further the fight against climate change is raising concerns about whether it inadvertently will have a negative environmental effect as the motorized vehicles roll over the Tri-Valley’s unpaved network of trails.

Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024, the Omni-Bike Bill addresses many issues of concern to bicyclists, including eliminating bicycles registration and requiring passing cars to change lanes for safety. It also permits so-called “e-bike” enthusiasts to use city bike paths, except in state parks and in local cities and districts that invoke their own policies.