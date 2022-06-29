Alameda County — Reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Tri-Valley State Sen. Rebecca Bauer-Kahan joined Gov. Gavin Newsom last week as he signed her bill to protect California’s abortion providers and women who come to the state for care.
Bauer-Kahan’s bill, AB 1666, went into effect immediately June 24, just hours after the court’s expected ruling became official. It declares that any civil legal action brought against abortion providers, or women seeking care, to be against the public policy of California and unenforceable in the courts.
The state Senate passed the bill last Thursday.
“Twenty-six million women nationwide are already facing near-total abortion bans, and the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned its duty to ensure their equal rights,” Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. “Extremist laws from anti-choice states are putting California and its providers in danger. AB 1666 creates a strong legal shield to ensure abortion care stays legal in our state.”
On Monday, June 27, California state lawmakers announced that a constitutional amendment will be on the ballot in November for voters to decide to protect reproductive rights.
Newsom, Bauer-Kahan and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents much of the Tri-Valley in Congress, and U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, who will soon represent a portion of Dublin in Congress, were among top local Democrats voicing outrage at the court’s ruling, which was expected after a copy of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion was leaked in May.
All of the region’s top representatives in Congress and state government are Democrats.
The court’s 5-4 vote along ideological lines struck down the court’s 1973 decision that had guaranteed federal constitutional protection for abortion. It immediately allowed for states to set their own rules for abortion, triggering outright bans in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. Six-week bans went into effect in Texas and Ohio. Abortion bans are expected in Wyoming, Mississippi, Tennessee and Idaho.
In signing Bauer-Kahan’s bill, Newsom declared California a “safe haven” for women seeking care. He said the court’s ruling will endanger millions of women across the nation.
“California must do everything it can to protect the fundamental rights of all women — in California and beyond,” Newsom said. “We know that states like Missouri are already targeting women seeking abortions in states like California, where abortion remains legal. This legislation seeks to protect women and care providers from civil liability imposed by other states, and sends a clear message that California will continue to be a safe haven for all women seeking reproductive health care services in our state.”
The bill ensures that abortion care remains legal in California and to provide “a legal shield for our doctors, providers and patients against attacks from the radical-right extremists who seek to strip women of their fundamental rights,” Bauer-Kahan said in May, after the Assembly passed the bill.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Republican candidate Alison Hayden, who hopes to pry Swalwell from the 14th District seat in November, retweeted former President Donald Trump’s statement taking credit for appointing Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh to enable the “biggest win for life in a generation.”
“It is the duty of the government to protect the most vulnerable,” she tweeted. “Now that decision is where it belongs, in the purview of state legislatures, the vote of the people.”
Hayden added: “Public policy/laws are made to apply the majority, not minority incidence. It is meant to shape behavior. This ruling will help promote personal responsibility, revere life, that clump of cells that we all once were. Society is measured by its protection of the most vulnerable.”
The Independent sought comment from the Livermore-based Tri-Valley Republicans, but did not receive a response.
Bauer-Kahan also is a co-author of AB 1242, which would shield abortion providers in California from criminal charges filed in other states. Patients from other states who remain in California following treatment also could not be extradited to face criminal charges. The bill, which already passed, is making its way through the legislature.
Swalwell called the court’s ruling a “dangerous and deliberate attack on our most basic freedoms.”
“This ruling overturns the nearly 50-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade, undermining the constitutional right to privacy, and ripping away a woman’s right to make intimate and personal health care decisions. For the first time in our history, America’s daughters have less freedom than their mothers.”
Swalwell said the ruling will allow Republicans around the country to “roll back the clock on reproductive rights and criminalize health care.” He added that “radical Republicans” could use the court’s decision to ban contraception and same-sex marriage.
“This is truly a sad day for our nation,” Swalwell said. “We are frustrated, we are upset, and we are angry — but we are not helpless,” The Senate must immediately take up legislation that we passed in the House to codify Roe into federal law.”
DeSaulnier, a Contra Costa County representative whose district will take in a large portion of Dublin when redistricting takes effect in January, called the court’s ruling a “dark day in America’s history.”
“This unconscionable decision is the lasting legacy of a president who did not share our values, nor a duty to uphold the U.S. Constitution,” DeSaulnier said. “His appointments to the Supreme Court do not reflect the values of the American people, and as such, they are tearing down the very fabric and foundation of the society we have built.”
In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco, sent a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Monday that outlined what the caucus might explore “to protect the health and freedom of American women."
Legislation could include protecting women’s personal information stored in apps so that it cannot be used against them in states that criminalize abortion. I could also make it clear that Americans have a Constitutional right to travel freely throughout the United States. She also again suggested passing the Women’s Health Protection Act that would codify Roe v Wade into law.
Newsom joined with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to condemn the decision and committed to protecting patients and providing safe access to contraception and abortion care. Under the agreement, the states would refuse to cooperate with states that have laws pushing providers and those seeking care.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 22 attorneys general nationwide issued a joint statement reaffirming a commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care in spite of the decision.
“Abortion care is healthcare. Period. We stand together, as our states’ chief law officers, to proudly say that we will not back down in the fight to protect the rights of pregnant people in our states and across the country,” Bonta and his colleagues said.
Some Northern California-based companies — Apple in Cupertino; Meta in Menlo Park; and Yelp, Uber and Levi Strauss in San Francisco — were among businesses nationwide that said their benefits packages allowed employees to travel out of state to seek abortion care. Uber said the rideshare company would reimburse drivers sued under state laws for driving women to clinics.