Alameda County – Calls for more time reverberated throughout the first public hearing for the draft environmental impact report (EIR) of the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP), along with continued pleas to cancel the project in consideration of Bay Delta communities and ecosystems.
While the public review period will end on Oct. 27, many speakers at the Sept. 13 hearing characterized the provided three months as insufficient to digest the EIR, which spans thousands of pages over 39 chapters and touches on topics such as water quality, seismicity, recreation, socioeconomics and tribal cultural resources.
“Given the length of the document and the depth that interested parties want to put into the examination of the EIR documents, allotting 90 days for interested parties to review such an extensive and detailed document is not nearly enough time,” said Kasil Willie, staff attorney for Save California Salmon.
The $16 billion project proposes to build a massive tunnel system to pull water from the Sacramento River into the State Water Project, supplying the Bay Area, the San Joaquin Valley, the Central Coast and Southern California.
“What we want to do with the Delta Conveyance Project is capture water when it’s available, knowing that it will be available less often and over shorter periods,” said Carrie Buckman, California Department of Water Resources (DWR) environmental program manager.
The latest project documents focus on the Bethany Alignment alternative, which proposes two 3,000 cubic-feet-per-second intakes on the Sacramento River near the cities of Courtland and Hood that would send water through a 39-foot wide, 45-mile long tunnel around the eastern edge of the Delta. The tunnel would lead to just north of Mountain House, where it would then split into four 15-foot pipelines before the water would travel the final 2.5 miles to the Bethany Reservoir.
The EIR identifies Delta saltwater intrusion — caused by rising sea levels or earthquake-triggered levee failures — as a threat to the reliability of the current aqueduct system, which sources its water farther downstream from the proposed DCP intakes.
“The resulting high salinity levels could require shutting down the Delta export pumps that supply water to millions of people and acres of agricultural land,” read the report.
Furthermore, weather whiplash caused by anthropogenic climate change will concentrate California precipitation into fewer, more intense events with longer droughts in between, continued the report. Future water resiliency, therefore, depends on our ability to divert and store larger amounts of water.
Opponents of the project feared the consequences of reducing freshwater flow to an already stressed Delta region.
“Lack of freshwater flows moving through the Delta has worsened in recent years, causing high water temperatures, violations of salinity standards, and proliferation of harmful algal blooms in the Delta,” said Erin Wolley, policy advocate for Sierra Club California. “I urge DWR to include an alternative that would achieve the same water supply reliability goals, while reducing reliance on Delta exports by pursuing regional and local projects to increase water conservation, efficiency and additional demand reduction measures.”
In addition to ecosystems and local economies, speakers also highlighted impacts on Delta recreation.
“Water quality in the Delta and throughout the Bay Delta estuary is already in terrible shape,” said San Francisco resident William Martin. “Exporting even more water will worsen it further. Water skiers, wakeboarders and swimmers won’t want to enter water that is polluted or covered in harmful algae.”
Still, others suggested that the coming water challenges will necessitate water projects of all sizes.
“I think it’s hard to say that we can conserve our way out of this drought,” said Kyle Griffith from the Californians for Water Security coalition. “It’s not a matter of conservation versus recycling versus conveyance; it’s an all of the above approach. We need everything possible for us to prepare for the new hydrological conditions that California is facing due to the effects of climate change.”