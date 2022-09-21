Delta Conveyance Project

Photo courtesy of water.ca.gov.

Alameda County – Calls for more time reverberated throughout the first public hearing for the draft environmental impact report (EIR) of the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP), along with continued pleas to cancel the project in consideration of Bay Delta communities and ecosystems.

While the public review period will end on Oct. 27, many speakers at the Sept. 13 hearing characterized the provided three months as insufficient to digest the EIR, which spans thousands of pages over 39 chapters and touches on topics such as water quality, seismicity, recreation, socioeconomics and tribal cultural resources.