The city council on Monday scheduled a public hearing for June 12 to discuss the potential formation of a Community Facilities District (CFD) that will impose a special tax to fund long-term street maintenance and other infrastructure needs in a portion of the massive Isabel Neighborhood development.
The proposed CFD is the first to potentially be created for future property owners slated to purchase homes and property in the Isabel development, which will bring nearly 4,100 new housing units, parks, streets, bike paths and other amenities to the land north and south of Interstate 580 and Isabel Avenue.
Specifically, the first CFD would be created for the Triad East residential project, designated for a 112-unit condominium development on the northwest corner of North Canyons Parkway and Triad Place north of I-580.
The council’s unanimous vote on the consent calendar item occurred without discussion. Besides scheduling the public hearing, the action authorized a process that would annex adjacent tracts set for development in the Isabel Neighborhood to be taxed within the CFD.
The move comes a year after the city council approved an application by Denova Homes to build 12 three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom unit options, along with an 8,700-square-foot central park and a 2,600-square-foot dog park, at that location.
The condos, including 22 affordable and 12 accessible units located close to public transit, will incorporate rooftop solar panels, on-site electric vehicle chargers, recycled water for landscaping, and native and drought-tolerant plants.
Ryan Parlett, the president of Denova Homes, submitted the application to form the CFD on May 2. By law, the application requires a public hearing.
Under California’s Mello-Roos act, CFD special tax districts bring additional funding to finance infrastructure and other services to a particular area. A special tax is assessed against property but is not based on the property’s assessed value. Each owner will be charged a fixed amount.
According to a city staff report, the maximum annual operation and maintenance costs for Triad East is estimated at $48,691 in 2023 dollars. The cost will be spread over 112 units with an average homeowner cost of $435.
The money will be used to maintain streets for cars, bicycles and pedestrians; parks, trails and plazas; a pedestrian bridge and tunnel crossing at Isabel Avenue; a pedestrian bridge/tunnel crossing of Isabel Avenue; Valley Link Plaza and pedestrian bridges; and a Valley Link parking lot.
Following the public hearing, the city council will schedule a mail-in election among landowners in the CFD. If approved, the council would adopt an ordinance to impose the tax in perpetuity.
According to a city report, Livermore will administer the CFD, manage the budget and perform the maintenance. Once the entire Isabel Neighborhood Plan Area is built, the estimated annual cost for maintenance is $1.8 million plus administrative expenses.