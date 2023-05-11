Gavel Law Lawsuit Judge Court Crime Unsplash

The city council on Monday scheduled a public hearing for June 12 to discuss the potential formation of a Community Facilities District (CFD) that will impose a special tax to fund long-term street maintenance and other infrastructure needs in a portion of the massive Isabel Neighborhood development.

The proposed CFD is the first to potentially be created for future property owners slated to purchase homes and property in the Isabel development, which will bring nearly 4,100 new housing units, parks, streets, bike paths and other amenities to the land north and south of Interstate 580 and Isabel Avenue.