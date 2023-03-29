How should the West understand Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Two decades ago, he seemed to be a friend to the U.S. who could stabilize Russia and lead it in the direction of liberalism after the collapse of the Soviet Union’s corrupt leadership.
Today, he is widely reviled, the instigator of a savage war against Ukraine that has weakened the stability of Europe, made nearby nations fear for their safety and turned his own country into an international pariah.
In a recent online talk to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Russia expert Andrew Weiss portrayed Putin as a mediocre bureaucrat who was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time to take over Russia’s leadership.
He demonstrated a serious work ethic and loyalty to those above him, Weiss said.
But beyond those rather common strengths, the Russian propaganda machine has created a superficial image of Putin’s dynamic masculinity and unerring strategic judgment.
Western news media have often gullibly re-transmitted this image, but a careful look at the Russian leader’s life reveals a more problematic past with character flaws that nearly derailed his career, Weiss said.
One of these flaws was a nasty temper, as demonstrated when he was a young KGB agent in training in Leningrad.
Riding on the subway, he beat up another passenger, breaking his own arm in the process.
He soon found himself relegated to a dull job carrying out domestic security assignments in a “dreary backwater” station in Dresden, East Germany, instead of a plum posting in a glamorous center like Berlin.
Weiss, the Russia expert, is a serious scholar, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace, where he oversees research on Russia and Eurasia.
He once served as director of Russian and Ukrainian Affairs for the National Security Council. He has worked in comparable policy and analysis positions with the State and Defense Departments and with RAND Corp.
Before RAND, he was a vice president at American International Group, working mainly on international finance and investment.
Reflecting his interest in Putin’s character and career, Weiss’s most recent publication is a graphic biography titled, “Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin.”
If cartoon books have a reputation as less than serious, “Accidental Czar” belies that expectation. Weiss said he focused the same level of “scholarly rigor” on it as on his academic articles but kept in mind the need to appeal to a broader audience than “a narrow set of policy makers.”
He was aware that many young people today have no memory of the Cold War, and not everyone will “read a 700-page policy analysis of Putin or a detailed biography.”
The content and clarity of “Accidental Czar” have been praised by eminent international experts ranging from former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to former American ambassadors Michael McFaul and Marie Yovanovich.
Rising Through
The Ranks
After his inauspicious start in the KGB, Putin rose through the organization’s ranks with hard work, sobriety and above all, loyalty to his superiors.
Weiss described him finding ways to help corrupt former political bosses escape criminal prosecution, showing a protective creativity that brought him to the attention of senior staff in the Kremlin.
As the presidency of Boris Yeltsin unraveled for reasons including poor health and alcoholism, Putin was chosen over more experienced politicians as an innocuous replacement.
The Kremlin staff, and Yeltsin himself, saw Putin as polite, self-effacing and controllable, a nikto or “nobody” whom spin doctors might present as dynamic, strong and above all intensely patriotic.
Much of what has followed has come as a surprise to the West, Weiss said.
He sees that as a lesson to purported Russia experts, who have to acknowledge that they failed to anticipate many of the important developments of the next two decades.
In addressing the LLNL audience, Weiss stressed the “real need for…humility”, because important milestones like these were unforeseen:
· Putin’s rise to power,
· Russia’s growth in national wealth, with a “staggering accumulation of riches” by Putin and his associates,
· Russia’s annexation of Crimea and later its “bloody war” to seize Donbas in eastern Ukraine,
· Russia’s “audacious” interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and
· Its 2022 invasion of Ukraine leading to a European war that is now being fought with no end in sight.
In fact, Weiss said, anyone who predicted a “full scale war” on European soil would have been “laughed out of the room.”
In an interview following the LLNL talk, Weiss emphasized the continuing need for caution in anticipating next moves.
There are simply too many “information gaps” to make predictions confidently, he said.
‘Very Secretive’
Putin “runs a very secretive government” and “the circle of decision makers is extremely small.
“We have fewer sources of insight about what’s happening in Russia now because of the breakdown in relations (between Russia and the West) and the loss of even simple things, like having western journalists reporting from there.”
In talking to the LLNL audience, he said he hoped to leave three lasting impressions.
One is the extent to which “myth making” has created false images of Putin’s strengths, distorting understanding in the West, as well as Putin’s own self-perception.
Two is the “heavy degree of impulsivity and emotionalism that undergirds a lot of (Putin’s) decisions.”
Three is the unpredictability of Putin’s actions, a characteristic that he said was emphasized by an unnamed “senior European diplomat.”
In Accidental Czar, the unpredictability is represented as a cartoon brain with three hemispheres.
One hemisphere is the real world; another is the “conspiratorial nonsense that’s poured into it by the security services and the bureaucracy”; and the other is Putin’s own interpretation of “experiences” and “grievances” of the past two decades.
“When you’re dealing with him, you just don’t know which of those hemispheres he’s actually operating from. I think that just creates a much more difficult policy problem for all of us going forward,” he said.
In the post-presentation interview, he went on to caution against “wishful thinking.”
“Russia is not going to disappear as a result of this horrible war. We should be braced for the possibility that we’re going to be dealing with an aggressive, disruptive Russia, possibly under Putin’s leadership, for quite a long time to come.”
In writing a graphic biography, Weiss collaborated with the highly experienced graphic artist, Brian “Box” Brown.
He said it took 3 times as long as he expected for the two of them to work through the iterative process of combining ideas, images and words.
His talk to the LLNL audience was arranged by the Center for Global Security Research (CGSR), a Laboratory think tank that helps create a bridge between academia and government policy makers on issues related to defense.
This year alone, CGSR has hosted a dozen lectures on topics ranging from the European energy crisis to China’s nuclear weapons program.