Alameda County – Lauren Bernstein has been named the new executive director of the Regional Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to support the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD).She began her new role on June 14.
“I am honored to serve as the Executive Director of the Regional Parks Foundation,” Bernstein said.“I look forward to raising much-needed philanthropic funding that will support critical Park District initiatives, as well as support our mission and work toward universal access, diversity and inclusion, and stewardship of our environment.”