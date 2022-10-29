Money Cash Currency Unsplash Pixabay

Alameda County Small Business Recovery Grants are available for small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible brick-and-mortar businesses can receive a one-time grant of $10,000 and $5,000 for home-based businesses. The program was authorized by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors when it appropriated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in response to and recovery from the public health emergency and negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit acbusiness.org to learn about eligibility, FAQs, and more. Applications are due October 31, 2022.