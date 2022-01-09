Interfaith Interconnect, a group of Tri-Valley area clergy and community members who meet monthly for ‘religion chats,’ will explore the holy books and other texts that form the foundation of six different religions on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Pejman Naraghi-Arani, a member of Baha’i Faith, and Rabbi Laurence Milder, with Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton, will lead the Zoom-based online discussion from 5 to 6 p.m. Optional breakout discussion groups will follow from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
To participate, visit bit.ly/3eKrHJV. For more information, email interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.